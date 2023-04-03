The first complete-game no-hitter of the Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball season goes to Solanco’s Brayden Herr, whose masterpiece led the Golden Mules to a 7-0 defeat of Elizabethtown on opening night of league play Monday.

Herr struck out nine and walked one against a lineup that had been averaging eight runs per game.

Solanco (1-0 in Section Two, 2-2 overall) also got a home run from Tyler Burger, and two-hit games from Herr and Nate Harnish. Owen McElroy went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

E-town is 0-1, 3-2.

Penn Manor 5, Cedar Crest 3: The Comets became the L-L’s first 5-0 team, scoring two in the sixth to win a tight Section One game in Millersville.

In the decisive sixth, Ian Switzer walked, sophomore Cole Miller singled, Cole Zink singled, and another soph, Billy Riggs, scored Miller with a sacrifice fly.

For Switzer, Zink and Riggs, it was their only at-bat of the game.

Bryce Avery pitched into the fifth for the Comets, striking out seven with no walks. In relief, Grant Fry snuffed a Cedar Crest rally, pitched a clean sixth and got a strikeout with the bases loaded in the seventh to end the game.

Cedar Crest (1-3) got just three runs out of 11 hits.

Donegal 7, Elco 6: The Indians scored four in the first in Myerstown, and ended up hanging on, thanks largely to the relief pitching of Brock Hammaker, in a Section Three game in Myerstown.

Elco (0-1, 0-2) tied the game with three runs in the fourth. Enter Hammaker, who allowed one hit and struck out seven in three innings.

Alex Eisenberger had three hits, three runs and two RBI for Donegal (1-0, 3-1). Morgan Shanaman had two hits and three RBI for the Raiders.

Lampeter-Strasburg 9, Ephrata 3: The Pioneers (1-0, 3-2) scored five times in the sixth inning to break open what could end up being a key Section Two game in Lampeter.

Justin White was 3-3 with two RBI, and Will Bailey 3-3 with an RBI and two runs for L-S. Both figured in the big inning, which included a double by Jason Long, two-run singles by White and Anthony Turek, and hits by Peyton Harsh, Luke Breneman and Tanner Groff.

Harsh pitched five innings of three-hit, shutout ball for the winners, striking out nine.

Ephrata (0-1, 2-2) got a three-hit game from Ryan Bromirski.

Pequea Valley 2, Columbia 0: In Section Four, the Braves held off an upset bid to improve to 4-0.

Pequea scored two unearned runs in the fifth inning. Jayden Stoltzfus delivered an RBI double and scored, and Peyton Temple had two hits.

Myles Furlong was excellent again on the mound for the Braves, throwing a five-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks.

The Crimson Tide (0-3) got excellent pitching from sophomore Drew Paules, through five innings, and freshman Peyton Gilbert in the sixth.

Lancaster Catholic 14, Annville-Cleona 2: The Crusaders scored in six of seven innings to win their second straight in a Section Four opener in Annville.

Catholic pictures struck out 14, 10 of them by Noah Zimmerman, who worked the first four innings.

The Crusaders’ 13-hit attack including a three-hit game by Liam Ahern, who had a double and three RBI, and two hits each by Drew Walker, Chase Danielson, Ty George and Nathan Wingenroth, now hitting .667.

Catholic is 2-1.

Manheim Central 16, Garden Spot 0: The Barons don’t take kindly to two straight losses, and unleashed some angst on the Spartans in a five-inning, 10-run-rule blowout.

Jared Murray struck out eight over four innings and went 2-for-3 at bat with a walk and three RBI. Brady Harbach went 3-for-4 two runs runs and two RBI. Cayde Connelly, Colin Neiles and Harbach homered for Central.

Hempfield 14, McCaskey 2: The Black Knights scored nine in the first inning and cruised in a Section One game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

Hempfield (1-0, 3-1) used three pitchers: starter and winner Hunter Williams, Dawson Kuhn and Dylan Jackson. The Knights drew 12 walks, and scored 14 on just eight hits.

Conestoga Valley 6, Lebanon 3: The Buckskins, who improved to 3-2, scored four in the sixth to pull out their Section Two opener.

Owen Fisher pitched six innings with 10 strikeouts, before Brendan Bossert closed for CV. Evan Wilson and Jackson Esbenshade had two-hit games, and Preston Fisher had a key RBI double.

Octorara 7, Cocalico 2: In a Section Three game, a four-run fifth inning decided it, as the Braves improved to 1-0, 3-3.

Octorara got two-hit games from Raymond McKenna, Jackson Roberts and Jackson Leaman, who had a double and three RBI. Roberts struck out 10 on the mound in six and two-thirds innings, and Kyle McCaw ended the game with a strikeout.