The high school baseball postseason begins Thursday with the quarterfinals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs.

Thursday’s games will be played at the home fields of the four section champions. The semifinals will be played at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, and the final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The matchups below are listed in the order they appear on the bracket, so that the winners of games one and two will play in the semis, as will the winners of games 3-4. Ephrata’s game is a 7 p.m. Thursday. The others are set for 4:30 p.m.

The District Three playoffs begin Friday, May 19. The scheduling freeze date for the district power rankings was May 2, and the power ranking deadline is May 16.

A look at Thursday’s matchups:

Game one: Northern Lebanon (Section Four runner-up, 14-6, 10-5) at Hempfield (Section One champ, 16-4 overall, 12-3 in the section). The Black Knights are probably the favorite. They won their 14th section title with consistency against a quality schedule, and feature some veterans who contribute on the mound and in the everyday lineup (Logan Harelson, Stephen Katch, Aiden Rodenberger). Like a lot of good high school teams, they are strong at shortstop/leadoff (Pete Fiore) and catcher (Josh Toole).

The Vikings made the league playoffs for the first time since 2016. They can hit a little; they’ve scored nearly eight runs a game, had 54 extra-base hits and hit .300.

“From what I’ve heard, they’re the best team in the league,’’ Travis Thome, the Vikings’ first-year coach, said of Hempfield.

“Nobody expects us to win, so there’s no pressure on us. If you’re going to go anywhere, you’ve got to beat the top dogs, right?’’

Game two: Lampeter-Strasburg (Section Two runner-up, 14-6, 12-3) at Manheim Central (Section Three champ, 14-6, 12-3).

The Barons won the league title and reached the state semis in 2021, and won the District Three 5A crown a year ago. They were 4-5 this seaso n before a “reboot,’’ weekend in mid-April, and won won 10 of 11 since.

“They have kind of learned to deal with failure, which sometimes takes a little while in baseball,’’ said coach Jason Thompson.

Central has a legit pitching ace in lefty Jared Murray (7-0, 0.82 ERA, 64 strikeouts in 34 innings), a monster bat in outfielder Kye Watson (.356, 1.090 OPS) and enough weapons to play for a while.

So does L-S; this looks like a very even matchup, and the Pioneers beat Central (although not Murray) 2-1 March 29.

The Pioneers are without former starting outfielder Tanner Groff, with a broken finger, and one of their anchors, 2B Will Bailey, was hit on the wrist by a pitch Monday, but is expected to play.

Warwick (Section One runner-up, 10-9, 9-6) vs. Lancaster Catholic (Section Four champ, 16-1, 15-0). A year ago, the Crusaders went 18-2 in the regular season and got all the way to the Class AAA state championship game.

But in the L-L quarterfinals, Ephrata beat Catholic 11-1.

“Our senior class, in particular, remembers last year pretty vividly,’’ said coach Steve Remley.

Run prevention is Catholic's thing. The Crusaders have had eight shutouts, and through Monday had allowed one run this month.

Part of that, candidly, is Section Four. But part of it is that Catholic is less reliant on ace lefty Noah Zimmerman than it was a year ago, thanks to a group of vets who can pitch and hit: outfielders Nathan Wingenroth and Jackson Gates, and infielders Liam Ahern and Reese VanScoten.

Warwick had one of the best teams in L-L history a year ago, when it rolled to the state 6A title, but didn’t reach the finals of the league playoffs.

Some key pieces remain, including pitcher Seth Adomnick, infielder Chase Martin and outfielder Brendan Stuhltrager.

Donegal (Section III runner-up, 13-7 overall, 10-5 section) at Ephrata (II-1, 16-4, 12-3). The Mounts have gotten a huge year at the plate from senior outfielder Ryan Bromirski (.444 batting average, .584 on-base average, 25 runs scored) and have a deep pitching staff (1.89 team ERA). As usual, they do the little things, like 15 sacrifices, 84 drawn walks and 70 stolen bases.

Donegal knocked Ephrata out in the second round of the state 5A playoffs a year ago on the way to the semifinals, where it lost to eventual champion Bethel Park. The Indians have won three straight and 10 of 13. They are strong up the middle with catcher Coy Allman, 2b Landon Baughman and SS Brock Hammaker.