HARRISBURG — From the crack of the bat, Alex Knapp thought it was just going to be another routine fly ball. But, like two hits earlier in Sunday’s Big 26 Baseball Classic finale, the ball kept carrying into left field.
“Honestly, off the bat, I was a little out in front,” Knapp admitted. “I thought it was just a pop up, but then I heard people saying, ‘Get going, get going.’ So then I really started to get on my horse because I was like maybe it’ll turn into a double or a triple or something.”
Knapp’s shot did just that. The rising junior at Lampeter-Strasburg smacked a triple off the left-field wall at FNB Field and sprinted to third, popping up out of his slide to wave toward his teammates in the dugout.
“I was just trying to get a hold of one,” Knapp said. “That pitcher was really chucking it, so I knew if I just got the barrel on the ball, I knew it would carry.
That was one of three shots that carried to deep left for Team Pennsylvania on Saturday. Zachary Chowansky broke up a tie in the fourth inning with a three-run homer to left and three innings later, Evan Profy added a solo home run as Team Pennsylvania outslugged Team Maryland for an 11-5 victory.
The win marks a 3-0 series sweep for Team Pennsylvania, the first sweep since Pennsylvania did it in 2014. With a 12-5 win on Friday and a 7-0 shutout on Saturday, the home team takes a 4-3 lead in tournament history.
“I don’t think they had a whole lot of crooked numbers on the board in the 27 innings that we played, so we kind of minimized the innings,” Pennsylvania coach Brian Fili, the head coach at Strath Haven High School, said of Maryland. “The kids really played great. Our defense was good, we had some timely hitting and then, to top it off today, we had some home runs. Even though we went up 2-0 yesterday, they wanted to come in and finish it today and they did.”
Alex Knapp just misses a homer to leadoff the 9th. L-S rising junior smacks a triple off the LF wall for Team Pennsylvania. @aknapp_8 @2019Pioneers #Big26 pic.twitter.com/QI1ZFk7eOo— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) July 28, 2019
Team Pennsylvania held a 30-10 advantage in runs scored over the series, but it was Team Maryland getting on the board first on Sunday.
Michael Burton Jr. led off the third inning with a single and came bounding home three batters later on a wild pitch to give Maryland its first lead since the opening inning of Friday night’s game.
Team Pennsylvania came right back, however, with Cedar Crest’s Jonathan LaBarbera drawing a leadoff walk in the fourth before another walk and a single loaded the bases. A wild pitch would bring LaBarbera in as the tying run before Chowansky sent the next pitch into the bleachers for a 4-1 lead.
Maryland chipped away at the deficit with a two-run sixth inning, but Pennsylvania would bat around in the seventh. Profy sent a shot clanging off the seats two rows into the outfield and later added an RBI single, Wilson’s Brady Gibble drove in a run with a base hit of his own and a pair of errors pushed Pennsylvania’s lead to 9-2.
Pennsylvania added another run on Sam Kerwin’s single in the eighth before Knapp scored on an infield single in the ninth.
“I give credit to them, they’re a great ball team, a bunch of good kids,” LaBarbera said of Maryland. “They put up a fight, but I just think our teamwork and our bonding really came together and just put us past them.”
The rising senior, who got the start and played five innings at third base, was one of three Pennsylvania players participating in the Big 26 Classic for the second time. While he failed to get a hit in the series, LaBarbera got on base via walks and scored in each game.
“In the end, I have to look past that, look at the bigger picture,” LaBarbera said of his individual performance. “We won, we swept them. I helped contribute to my team and I’m real happy.”
Player of the Game awards were given to Chowanksy and Maryland's Quinn Allen. Profy and Maryland's Aidan Ruiz were named Big 26 MVPs.