Warwick took part in a crisply-played, championship-level baseball game Tuesday, which can’t be making the Warriors feel any better right now.

“Yeah,’’ Bill Weismandel, their coach, agreed, “It is small consolation.’’

Warwick lost 3-2 to Governor Mifflin in a semifinal of the District Three Class 6A tournament in Lititz, in a game that featured elite pitching, quality defense, hitting of both the clutch and power variety, and packed all that into an unheard-of 84 minutes.

Contrast this with the epic, extra-inning slugfest the Warriors won last week, 13-10 over Cumberland Valley, in the district quarterfinals.

This one came down to a few moments and even specific pitches. Like the breaking ball Warwick right hander Matt Williams hung up in the zone, on a 1-2 pitch, with runners on second and third in the first inning.

With two outs, Williams was a strike away from escaping the threat, but Mifflin’s Mason Woolwine stroked the curve to center for a two-run single.

Williams was excellent, against a team that hasn’t lost since April, and avenged that one, to Wilson, in the Berks County league championship game.

He allowed five hits, struck out eight, and walked only one (and that intentionally).

He allowed only two baserunners after the third inning, in which Mifflin scratched out the winning run on two hits and an RBI ground ball.

For one brief early stretch, the Warriors seemed to be getting a feel for Connor Maryniak, Mifflin’s senior ace.

With two outs and nobody on in the first, Warwick’s Matt Seibert drove a Maryniak fastball to within an arm’s length of the center field fence, where Woolwine made a leaping catch.

Then Maryniak walked Nick Slogik to open the bottom of the second. Evan Rohrbach followed with a towering shot to left-center, this one over the fence to tie the game.

“Both fastballs,’’ said Maryniak, a three-sport guy who will attend College Misericordia. “I missed my spot with both of them. One they almost made me pay for it, and one they did.’’

Warwick got its leadoff man on in the third, but a double play immediately followed.

Then Maryniak closed the door, getting stronger as the game went on and relying on an hellacious breaking pitch that he can throw hard, like a slider, or off-speed, like a conventional curve.

He struck out 14, walked one.

“You can feel (if the breaking ball is going to be a good one) as soon as it comes out of your hand,’’ he said. “Once I settle in and find my groove, it’s usually pretty good.’’

Mifflin advances to Thursday’s district final, and a rubber game with Wilson, Thursday at a time and site to be determined. Wilson beat Dallastown 11-3 in its semifinal Tuesday.

Warwick (17-6) isn’t finished. It will play Dallastown for third place in District Three, and a berth in the state tournament, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Dallastown.

“It’s always tough to go to a third-place game, but both teams are in the exact same position,’’ Weismandel said. “We’ll get after it, and try to get to the state tournament.’’