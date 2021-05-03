Among the spectators at last Friday’s windblown, soon-to-be-postponed Manheim Township at Hempfield baseball game were Wilson’s team. In its entirety.

The Bulldogs were there to get a look at 16-0 Township, the only team ahead of them in the Class 6A power rankings for the District Three playoffs, which begin May 24.

The Bulldogs didn’t actually get to see Township, since the Hempfield game was pushed to Saturday after just two pitches due to high winds.

We’re with Wilson, though. There are enough elite players and teams in the district this spring to make looking ahead worthwhile.

Class A

The basics: Four teams qualify. Semifinals May 24, final May 27. The champion and runner-up make the state tournament.

Teams/players to watch: Mount Calvary, which went undefeated through the district semifinals in basketball, is 8-1 and the top seed. The Chargers opened with a loss to Upper Dauphin and have outscored their opponents by a combined 110-19 since, including a 12-0 defeat of Pequea Valley and wins over York Catholic and Trinity.

The next-best record in A is 8-5.

Class AA

The basics: Six teams qualify. Quarterfinals May 24, semifinals May 27, final June 1. The champion and runner-up make the state tournament.

Teams/players to watch: Camp Hill started 0-3, has since won nine of 10 and has been rolling people of late. The Lions feature one of the region’s best sophomores, P/3B Luke Parise.

Not much of a Lancaster-Lebanon League presence here.

Class AAA

The basics: Six teams qualify, play begins Monday, May 24 (quarterfinals) and continues on Thursday, May 27 (semifinals) and Tuesday, June 1 (championship). Champion and runner-up qualify for the PIAA Championships.

Teams/players to watch: Lancaster Catholic (8-3), second in the power rankings, seems to have shaken off an 0-3 stretch, having scored 20 runs in its past two games.

The Crusaders are sandwiched in the rankings by Berks County rivals Oley Valley (12-2) and Brandywine Heights (10-3).

Oley is coached by ex-Lancaster Barnstormer Nate Reed and features Garet Blankenbiller, a P/INF committed to Millersville. Brandywine has a pitching ace, Chase Renner, a 6-4 righthander who will play at Penn State.

Annville-Cleona, seeded sixth and just a game behind Catholic in L-L Section Four, gets a shot at the Crusaders Wednesday.

Class 4A

The basics: Ten teams qualify. First round May 24, quarterfinals May 27, semifinals June 1 and championship and third-place games June 3. Top three make states.

Teams/players to watch: Top seed East Pennsboro is undefeated, and features one of the country’s best pitching prospects, senior righty Michael Morales.

Morales is committed to Vanderbilt, but could be a high-round pick in next month’s draft.

Fourth-ranked Elco had won six of seven heading into Monday’s meeting with 5A top seed Manheim Central.

Class 5A

The basics: Sixteen teams qualify. First round May 24, quarterfinals May 27, semifinals June 1 and championship, third- and fifth-place games June 3. Top five make states.

Teams/players to watch: Manheim Central held the top power ranking through the weekend despite its first loss, Friday, to Lampeter-Strasburg. Cocalico (10-3, No. 5) and L-S (10-5, No. 10) are comfortably in the field at the moment.

Second-ranked Red Land (10-2) includes some holdovers from the Red Land Little League national champions of 2015, and Benny Montgomery, a 6-4 outfielder who can run and hit, and who some have ranked among the top 10 position players in the country.

Red Land has been beaten by Central Dauphin, the five seed in 6A, and Northern York, which is 13-2 and seeded third in 5A. The Polar Bears have a legit ace in righthander Josh Sullivan.

Class 6A:

The basics: 12 teams qualify. First round May 24, quarterfinals May 27, semifinals June 1 and championship and third-place games June 3. Top three make states.

Teams/players to watch: Township continues to impress, having outscored its opponents 161-45.

Wilson, the 2019 6A district champ, is formidable. It has won 11 in a row, and features at least four Division One college players: P Luke Holman, son of former Phillies farmhand Craig Holman (Alabama); OF Danny Estrada (New Orleans); C Kyle Cincinnati (Maryland-Eastern Shore) and 3B Randy Carlo (Bryant).

Even with all that, the Bulldogs’ best hitter might be junior 1B Rueben Livingston.