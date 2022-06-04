Last week was a memorable one for Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball, even by the prevailing standards.

Tuesday alone, Lancaster Catholic won the District Three Class 4A championship, Ephrata beat Donegal in a 5A semifinal, Manheim Central won the other 5A semifinal, and Warwick and Manheim Township won semifinals in 6A. Township beat Governor Mifflin, the 20-1, number-one seed and probably, if there were rankings, the top-ranked team in District Three, at the time, regardless of class.

That meant Thursday’s big-school championship games were all L-L: Warwick-Township in 6A and Central-Ephrata in 5A.

Both finals were tense, crisply played and dramatic, Warwick winning 1-0 in eight innings and Central winning 2-1.

That’s three district championships out of a possible six, and really a possible five, since the L-L doesn’t have a Class A baseball team.

We’re into June now. Most proms and some graduations are in the books, and six L-L baseball teams (Donegal, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Manheim Township and Warwick) are still swinging.

Last year, four L-L teams made the state playoffs, one (Elco) won a district title and another (Central) reached the state semis.

All this is a sport in which there are half as many state-tournament berths as, say, basketball, and roughly 40 fewer spots available to District Three.

The same argument could be made based on players moving on to play in college.

“It’s nice to be able to hop in your car and drive 20 minutes and see a really good high school game,’’ said Millersville University coach Jon Shehan, who has built a Division Two power.

“Some of my colleagues have to drive three or four hours to get that.’’

Shehan added that, “Our goal is always to get the best players in the Lancaster-Lebanon every year,’’ and he has landed two of them, from the high school class of 2022, Warwick teammates Matt Seibert and Matt Williams.

“Sometimes keeping them at home is more of a challenge than finding the talent.’’

It is natural to ask why - why is the league so good - but that question is interesting up to a point, mostly because it’s unanswerable.

Tradition, coaching, year-round programs, facilities like Manheim’s Keystone State Sports, … they all factor in, but aren’t unique enough to our specific area to explain much.

Here’s what’s really interesting, at least to me, based on two seasons covering this sport after decades of doing so only occasionally: High-level high school baseball is a more entertaining type of baseball than the Major League version.

I think that’s almost objectively true.

MLB is 162 nine-inning games; high school is 20-25 seven-inning games. Big-league games are therefore too often endless, too often decided with a team’s seventh-through-12th-best pitcher on the mound; quality high school games never are.

I know what you’re thinking, but this is not a screed against Moneyball, nor in favor of Smallball. When almost every pitcher throws 95-plus, a vast majority of position players are elite athletes with fly-trap gloves on their hands and a majority of hitters are real threats to both strike out and hit it over the fence, the defining features of modern MLB - “three true outcomes,’’ the shift, five-inning “quality starts,’’ followed by the bullpen, platoon-advantage slow dance, etc. - simply make sense. For the most part.

Strategies that risk or sacrifice an out to gain a base simply don’t.

(I was talking to Ephrata coach Adrian Shelley Thursday, and we both said we’d been out to dinner with our wives the night before and happened to see the Phillies, on bar TVs, suicide-squeezing home a run. It was like we’d both seen the same UFO.)

In MLB, merely putting the ball in play is risking too much for too little. In high school, putting the ball in play is aggressiveness, forcing the action, making things happen. Unless you’re Warwick, in which case waiting for guys to hit it over the fence is utterly defensible.

At both levels, style of play is defined by winning.

High school isn’t “better,’’ baseball, of course. It isn’t even fundamentally sounder baseball.

It is certainly more fun.