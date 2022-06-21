Here’s how good Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League was this season: Warwick didn’t dominate the all-section team as much as you’d think.

Warwick won the PIAA Class 6A championship last week in State College and is arguably among the best teams in L-L history.

But league playoff champ Manheim Township matched Warwick with five players on the first team, in voting by section coaches.

(Stats are for regular season games only)

FIRST TEAM

The Warriors

Pitcher Matt Seibert (4-0, 1.37 ERA, 30.2 IP, 45 strikeouts, .407 BA, 24 hits, 2 home runs, 20 RBIs); infielders Aaron Hess, (.351 BA, 20 hits, 24 RBIs, 25 runs, 4 home runs), David Woolley (.433 BA, 26 hits, 25 runs, 10 SB) and Matthew Williams (.368 BA, 21 hits, 29 RBIs, 7 homers); and outfielder Nick Slogik (.327 BA, 20 RBIs, 19 runs, 7 homers).

The Blue Streaks

Pitchers Fisher Druck (5-1, 1.69 ERA, 41.1 IP, 55 strikeouts, .393 BA, 22 hits, 17 RBIs) and Ben Shenosky (6-1, 2.90 ERA, 31.1 IP, 55 strikeouts, .354 BA, 13 RBIs, 17 hits); infielder Michael Heckman (.379 BA, 25 hits, 19 runs, 13 RBIs); outfielder JT Weaver (.492 BA, 32 hits, 8 doubles, 30 runs, 24 stolen bases); and catcher Ryan Flury (.375 BA, 24 hits, 23 RBIs, six homers).

Also making the first team: Hunter Sipel, Penn Manor’s Kent State-bound pitcher (3-3, 1.27 ERA, 37.2 innings, 56 strikeouts, .387 BA, 19 RBIs, 5 doubles) and Hempfield outfielder Cameron Berger (.400 BA, 26 hits, 29 runs, 20 stolen bases).

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Penn Manor’s Noah Beach, Hempfield’s Logan Harelson and Warwick’s Seth Adomnik.

Infielders – Warwick’s Chase Martin, Penn Manor’s Dalton Green and Bryce Avery, Cedar Crest’s Nolan Groff and Evan Krall, and McCaskey’s Alex Ruiz.

Outfielders – Warwick’s Seth Adomnik, Hempfield’s Chuck Sheerer and McCaskey’s Braulio Rivera.

Catcher – Hempfield’s Josh Toole.