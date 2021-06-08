FREDERICKSBURG - Elco’s baseball team didn’t win a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section title this spring, or even qualify for the league playoffs.

What the Raiders have done, to put it mildly, is peak at the right time, a truth evidenced by their 15-0, four-inning blasting of Science Leadership Academy in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs Monday at Wenger Field.

Elco, 17-6, is three wins from a state championship.

“Not real much coaching going on,’’ Roger Hehnly, the Raiders head man, said. “It’s kind of a well-oiled machine.’’

Also a well-rested machine, remarkably so for this time of year. Pitching ace Dakota Smith threw a two-hitter Monday and, more importantly, needed just 43 pitches to do it.

When last week’s District Three final with Wyomissing was pushed from Thursday to Friday due to rain, it meant Wyomissing would be able to throw its ace, Aidan Cerulli.

Elco, and Smith, beat Wyo and Cerulli 10-0 in five innings. The Raiders have just won their two biggest games of the year by a combined 25-0, in a combined nine innings, with Smith throwing a combined 96 pitches.

Things are falling into place, you might say. Hehnly was ready to give Riley Blatt, his other ace, some work Monday, but the Raiders took advantage of a sagging LSA pitching staff to score nine runs and send everyone home early.

The Rockets could use the rest. With only 12 players, SLA played Saturday and will go again Tuesday, even though they’ve been eliminated from states, in the Philadelphia Public League playoffs.

“We didn’t even start practicing until April 4,’’ coach Dan Winterstine said. Asked how many games they have played in how few days of late, he shrugged, “I have no idea.’’

Smith yielded a game-opening single, then retired nine in a row before SLA’S Jacob Cantor opened the fourth with a very legit double driven to left center. Smith then got three straight infield outs.

He had considerable support. The Raiders scored two runs in each of the first three innings before the explosion in the fourth. They did it all on just five hits, plus 11 walks, a couple hit-by-pitches and a balk.

The biggest hit in the whole deal was probably a two-run double by nine-hole hitter Ethan Ritchie.

Six Raiders reached base three times, in a four-inning game.

Elco’s graduation is Thursday, so their quarterfinal is likely to be played early Thursday. The opponent is Wyoming Area, which defeated Midd-West in a first-rounder Monday.

Class 5A, Abington Heights 12, Cocalico 5: The Comets scored three runs in the first inning and kept raking, eliminating the Eagles in a first-round game at Dunmore High School.

Abington Heights actually scored three runs just four at-bats into the game, including a two-run double by Mike Show.

Cocalico got as close as 3-2 in the third, on Tristan Current’s two-run double, and 6-4 in the fifth, thanks in part to an RBI single by Joe Current. Both times, the Comets answered with three-run rallies.

Tristin Current, Joe Current and Gerald DeBalko had two-hit games for the Eagles, Joe Current with two RBI.

Cocalico’s season ends at 16-5-1.

Class 6A, North Allegheny 13, Warwick 4: WPIAL champion North Allegheny (21-3) moved to the quarterfinals as their seventh-through-ninth hitters (Aaron Posey, Aaron Galaska and Eric Sundgren) combined to go 9-for-13 with five RBI and six runs scored.

It was a long day for the Warriors. The game was a 10 a.m. start in Latrobe, about 200 miles from Lititz, so the Warwick seniors could make graduation ceremonies Monday evening.

The Warriors, who finished second in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One and third in District Three, bow out at 16-7.