Reagan Kline’s three-run, walk-off home run in the eighth inning gave Warwick a wild, dramatic 13-10 defeat of Cumberland Valley in a District Three Class 6A quarterfinal game in Lititz Thursday.

Warwick trailed 4-0 and 7-4. Then they led 8-7, and were one out away from a win when Logan Suave, Cumberland Valley’s West Virginia-committed catcher, delivered a sole home run to force extra innings.

CV scored two in the top of the eighth to take a 10-8 lead. Warwick's answer was spectacular - five runs in the bottom of the inning, on a two-run single by Nick Slogik and then Kline’s bomb.

The win locks up a state-tournament berth for the Warriors (15-5). They will host a district semifinal Tuesday against Governor Mifflin, which beat Manheim Township in a quarterfinal at Township Tuesday.

Class 6A, Governor Mifflin 4, Manheim Township 2: Shockingly, Township’s superb season is over.

The Blue Streaks lost 4-2 to Governor Mifflin in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A District Three playoffs in Neffsville Thursday.

Mifflin, 17-5, has been a hot team of late, having rolled through the Berks County league playoffs, including a defeat of powerful Wilson in the championship game, and avenging a regular-season loss by blasting Cedar Crest 14-0 in the first round of districts.

Township, the top seed in 6A, was 20-0 eight days ago. It ends the year with two straight losses.

The Streaks got fine pitching from Colin Fitzgerald and Dylan King, who combined for 11 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run.

Connor Maryniak pitched slightly better. The Mustangs’ ace threw a complete-game five hitter. He struck out seven and walked one.

Class 5A, Muhlenberg 13, Manheim Central 3: In another shocker, the Lancaster-Lebanon League champions were bounced in the 5A quarterfinals in a game shortened to six innings by the ten-run rule.

The Barons, 22-2, aren’t finished. Five teams from District Three make states in 5A, so there’s a mini-tournament among quarterfinal losers next week for the fifth spot.

Central will begin the play-in route Tuesday against South Western (12-8), which lost to Northern York in a quarterfinal Thursday.

Class 6A, Wilson 6, Hempfield 0: Tough night for the Lancaster-Lebanon League against Berks County opponents.

Wilson senior pitchers Luke Holman and Ryan Kelly, who combined on a no-hitter in the regular season, combined on a two-hitter against the Black Knights. Holman went six innings and struck out 12. The Bulldogs scored five times in the second inning.

Wilson is 20-2. Hempfield bows out at 12-10.

Class 4A, Elco 6, Bishop McDevitt 0: The Raiders rolled into the 4A semis with an impressive win in an afternoon game at Lebanon Valley College’s McGill Field.

Dakota Smith pitched a complete-game shutout. The biggest hit was a bases-loaded triple by Braden Bohannon.

The Raiders advance to a semifinal meeting with Eastern York (16-3), which beat Hamburg, also by 6-0, in its quarterfinal Thursday.

Class 3A, Trinity 10, Lancaster Catholic 6: The Shamrocks scored five runs each in the second and third innings and held off a late rally to end the Crusaders’ season in a district semifinal at Wass Park in Mechanicsburg.

Luis Correa and Brandon Wingenroth had two-hit games for Catholic (13-6). Correa reached base four times, and Nick Trott had two RBI.

Trinity (15-5) plays for the district championship at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Oley Valley, which beat Brandywine Heights in its semifinal Tuesday.