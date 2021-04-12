After spring sports athletes missed the entire 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, District 3 officials are doing all they can to have a “normal” 2021 postseason this time around.

That means full brackets and even games at neutral sites.

The D3 committee last week announced some key dates and guidelines for all six spring sports:

BOYS TENNIS: April 14 will be the last day teams can add a match to their regular-season schedule that will count toward their power ranking, and the deadline to compile power points is April 28, which is right around the bend for the tennis crew. … The team and individual tournaments will be contested at two venues: Hershey Racquet Club and RCW Athletic Club in Lancaster. Masks will be required in matches played indoors. For the team tourney, participating schools will pay a $100 entry fee. For the individual tourney, schools will pay a $25 entry fee for singles participants and a $35 entry fee per doubles team. … There will be a limited number of spectator tickets available: 15 per squad in the team tourney, and two tickets per player in the individual tourney.

TRACK AND FIELD: The district finals — set for May 21-22 in and around Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium complex — will feature the usual full field of qualifiers. That’s a giant sigh of relief for all of those athletes.

BASEBALL: May 6 will be the last day teams can add a game to their regular-season schedule that will count toward their power ranking, and the deadline to compile power points is May 20. The D3 tournament will get started May 24, with the higher seeds on the bracket hosting through the semifinals. The championship games will be contested at neutral sites.

SOFTBALL: Like baseball, May 6 will be the last day teams can add a game to their regular-season schedules that will count toward their power ranking, and the deadline to compile power points is May 20. The D3 tournament will get started May 25, with the higher seeds on the bracket hosting through the semifinals. The championship games will be contested at neutral sites.

LACROSSE: April 29 will be the last day teams can add a match to their regular-season schedules that will count toward their power ranking, and the deadline to compile power points is May 13. The boys tourney will begin May 17, the girls tourney will get started May 18, with the higher seeds in the brackets hosting through the semifinals. The championship matches will be contested at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL: April 30 will be the last day teams can add matches to their regular-season schedule that will count toward their power ranking, and the deadline to compile power points is May 14. Higher seeds in the brackets will host through the championship match; there will be no neutral sites in volleyball. … There will be a limited number of spectator tickets available through the host schools.

