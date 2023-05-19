Despite a 0-2 start and 10-9 finish to the regular season, the postseason is where Warwick’s baseball team always expected to be.

The Warriors acted like they belonged there Friday, beating Elizabethtown 6-1 in the first round of the District Three Class 5A playoffs at E-town’s field.

“They expected to be here since, probably, the last out in State College last year,’’ coach Bill Weismandel, referring to Warwick’s run to the 2022 state 6A championship. “I don’t think we look at it as a reboot.’’

It looked dicey for a while Friday. E-town scored in the first to take a 1-0 lead, and Warwick starting pitcher Seth Adomnik was lifted, complaining of arm soreness, after the Warriors tied the game in the top of the second.

Warwick had two caught-stealings in the third, but Weismandel was OK with that.

“I have to explain to them, getting caught stealing is OK,’’ he said. “That’s who we are, an aggressive baseball team.

“That lends itself to a couple balks, an errant pickoff throw, … I don’t know if it affected (E-town’s pitchers’) command, but there’s details people might not see, where the aggressiveness pays off.’’

The Warriors scored three in the fourth on a walk, an error, one of the aforementioned balks and key hits by Tyler Marley, nine-hole hitter Ethan Zipko and then Adomnik, still in the game as a designated hitter.

They scored two more in the fifth, with help from another balk, a single by Sawyer Martin on E-town starter Isaiah Shayter’s last pitch, and a two-run single by Cody Lutz.

Warwick relief pitchers Brenden Stuhltrager and CJ Easler were very solid, the Warriors played solid, errorless defense, and it became a comfortable, if laborious, win.

Martin, Lutz and Marley had two-hit game for the winners.

E-town bows out at 13-8. The Bears were perhaps the hottest team in the Lancaster-Lebanon League at one pont late in the regular season, but scored just one run in their final two games.

The win means Warwick (11-10) gets at least two more games, the next of which will be a quarterfinal Monday (4:30 p.m.) at home against 15th-seeded Exeter, which surprised Berks County rival Governor Mifflin, the No. 2, seed, 4-1 Friday.

Manheim Township 4, Ephrata 0: Ephrata has the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship trophy, and Township has pitching ace Gavin Glass. Glass trumped hardware in a 6A first-rounder Monday.

Glass, a senior headed for West Point, struck out seven in a complete-game four-hitter.

The Blue Streaks got four runs, all in the sixth inning, out of just four hits. Cole Stoltzfus had a two-run single.

The Streaks (12-9) move on to face third-seeded Dallastown (16-4) at Dallastown at 4:30 p.m. Monday

Tanner McCracken has two hits for the Mounts, whose season ends at 19-5.

Wilson 5, Penn Manor 4: Down 4-0 after three innings, the Comets tied it in the fourth on a grand-slam homer by sophomore Billy Riggs.

It stayed tied until the Bulldogs scratched out a run in the 10th inning.

The Comets bow out at 12-9.

Northern Lebanon 7, West Perry 6: The Vikings got a dramatic three-run home run by Moises Gonzalez in the sixth inning and pulled out a 4A first-round win in Fredericksburg.

Gonzalez had four RBI, and Riley Messinger, a sophomore, had two hits and an RBI for the winners.

The Vikes (15-7) earn a quarterfinal berth against second-seeded Boiling Springs on the road at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Mechanicsburg 2, Donegal 1: The Indians got a superb outing from pitcher Jaden Fabian, but managed just one hit in a 5A first-rounder at Mechanicsburg.

Fabian allowed one earned run and struck out nine, but the Wildcats scored in the fourth and fifth. Donegal scratched out a run in the sixth, but no more.

The Indians, who reached the state semifinals a year ago, end this season at 13-9.

Muhlenberg 10, Manheim Central 0: Last year’s 5A district champions, and this year’s L-L Section Three champs, are out. The Muhls (14-8) scored seven in the first inning against Central ace Jared Murray, who entered the game with an 0.86 ERA.

Central finishes the season at 14-8.