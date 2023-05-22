Lancaster Catholic’s baseball team dominated Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four this spring and essentially locked up the title early, but somewhere in there, languishing in the middle of the pack, Annville-Cleona found something.

As someone long ago said, that’s why they play the games.

A-C stunned Catholic 5-3 in a quarterfinal of the District Three Class AAA playoffs on Catholic’s home field Monday.

The Dutchmen, 12-9, are within a win of a state tournament berth.

“I just keep telling them, they can do it,’’ said coach Mike Miller, whose club hadn’t played for 10 days before Monday. “We gave them a few days off, but we really kind of refocused.’’

The Dutchmen got a strong outing from starting pitcher Julian Biondollo, put together a five-run fourth inning and held on, as Catholic scored three in the fifth and got runners on board in the sixth and seventh.

The big inning included an RBI double from number-nine hitter Zac Frentz and key singles from Ben and Noah Morcum and Gavin Keller.

When it was over, Catholic was on to its third pitcher, ace Noah Zimmerman, who shut down the Dutchmen the rest of the way, but surely was not in Crusaders’ best-case plan for Monday.

Catholic’s rally was also started in the nine spot, Logan Weyforth singling to table-set for the top of the order, where Nate Wingenroth and Chase Danielson delivered RBI singles. This was in the fifth, and Biondollo came up against the pitch limit during the rally.

“I was actually pitching backwards,’’ Biondollo said. “Starting with the curveball and than going fastball. I figured they’d expect first pitch fastballs.’’

Colten Shaffer pitched the sixth and seventh, and was helped out by a huge caught-stealing, strikeout double play in the sixth.

“We started out this season pretty rough,’’ Biondollo said. “A lot of our teammates made a lot of progress. Definitely a team win.’’

A year after winning the District Three AAA title and reached the state championship game, Catholic ends abruptly as 17-5.

“Definitely some heads down right now,’’ said coach Steve Remley. “It’s a great group of guys.’’

The Dutchmen advance to Thursday’s semifinals against Trinity, which eliminated Pequea Valley 14-4 Monday. That game is a 4:30 p.m. start at Trinity.

“We played them last year, and they were pretty good,’’ Biondollo said. “I don’t really know munich about who’s in it this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t beat them.’’

Manheim Township 7, Dallastown 5: Township (12-9) scored four in the seventh to advance to the 6A semifinals.

The winning rally came, in its entirety, with two outs. It included a double by Ty Jenkins, an RBI single by Ryan Brader, Nick Tomlinson's second double of the game, an intentional walk and Tyler Mulholland's infield single to tie it.

After a pitching change, still with the bases loaded and two outs, Cole Stoltzfus drilled the first pitch he saw to left field, scoring Connor Delvecchio, pinch-running for Glass.

Warwick 2, Exeter 1 (eight innings): Ty Marley’s drive into the gap with two outs in the eighth gave the Warriors a dramatic win in a 5A quarterfinal in Lititz.

The Warriors (12-10) got superb starting pitching from Chase Martin, who took a one-hitter into the seventh inning before running out of pitches. Seth Adomnick got the final four outs.

In the eighth, Warwick got a one-out single from Ian VanBookhaven, and then another single from Sawyer Martin. Courtesy runner Keldyn Loraw scored the winning run.

Warwick is back in the state playoffs, a year after winning the 6A state title.

Northern Lebanon 7, Boiling Springs 5: The Vikings (16-7) scored seven in the first three innings and held on to advance to the 4A semis, thanks in part to four innings of clean relief pitching from sophomore Brian Bicksler.

DJ Byerly and Jared Ecenroad had two hits each for Northen Lebanon.

Cedar Cliff 9, Hempfield 5: In 6A, the Colts scored six in the second inning and ended the L-L Section One champs’ season.

Brayden Hostetter went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored for the Black Knights, who also got two-hit games from Chuck Sheerer and Drew Benchich.

Hempfield bows out at 17-6.

Greencastle-Antrim 8, Lampeter-Strasburg 5: L-S led its 5A quarterfinal 4-0 before the Blue Devils’ started hitting, with five runs in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Five teams from District Three qualify for the state playoffs in 5A, so the Pioneers (17-8) aren’t finished. The consolation semifinals are Thursday, at sites and times to be determined