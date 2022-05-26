Manheim Township pitcher Ben Shenosky has a reasoned approach to the kind of high-stakes, high-pressure situation he found himself in Thursday.

“I really do like them, but you never want to be in them,’’ Shenosky said after he helped the Blue Streaks escape an upset bid and beat Wilson, 3-1, in a quarterfinal of the District Three Class 6A playoffs.

“When you are (in those moments), you just soak it in, because those are the moments you’ll look back on, win or lose.’’

In a 1-1 game, Wilson got runners to second and third with one out in the sixth, but Shenosky rose up and made some pitches, fastballs and sliders, getting two strikeouts, the last on his 106th and final pitch of the night.

Then the Blue Streaks’ offense, which labored most of the way against Wilson’s fine righthander Rueben Livingston, went to work. Fisher Druck led off the bottom of the sixth with his team’s best-hit ball of the game, a double to right. A flurry of smallball - walks, steals and a sac bunt - followed.

“I thought we ground out at-bats,’’ Township coach Matt Kirchoff said. “We knew if we hung around, when we get it going, we’re pretty tough.’’

J.T. Weaver got the ball for the seventh, and the Bulldogs loaded the bases on a walk, hit-by-pitch and infield singles before, again, Weaver made the pitches he had to, getting two strikeouts and a ground-out to end it.

The next step is a big one, in the district semifinals opposite top-seeded, 20-1 Governor Mifflin, which beat Hempfield 12-2 Thursday.

“I know they’re good,’’ said Kirchoff, when asked for a scouting report. He said he doesn’t know who’ll start on the mound, because that’s what he always says.

“Got to stick with tradition,’’ he said.

Warwick 3, Central Dauphin 0: The Warriors advanced to states and the district semis behind superb pitching by Matt Seibert.

The Warriors scored two in the first inning on RBI singles by Matt Williams and Nick Slogik. That was all the offense Seibert needed in a game that lasted just 85 minutes.

Chase Martin got the final out in relief.

The Warriors will host the winner of Thursday’s Red Lion-Cumberland Valley quarterfinal in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Donegal 12, Gettysburg 2: The Indians rolled into the Class 5A semifinals, and a state-tournament berth, with a five-inning romp in Mount Joy.

Nick Eichelberger pitched a four-hitter, and, critically this time of year, needed just 74 pitches.

Donegal (16-6) broke it open with a nine-run fifth inning. Andrew Small had a home run and four RBI, Coy Allman had two hits, and Eichelberger and Landon Robertson had two RBI each to lead the offense.

Donegal advances to an all-L-L semifinal Tuesday at Ephrata, which routed Exeter.

Ephrata 14, Exeter 7: Down 2-0, the Mounts (16-6) exploded for five runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth.

Drew Hurst and Mason Hagen each went 3-for-4 and scored twice. Aaron Hersheberger has four RBI, Brock Crils went 2-for-3 with a double, and Coy Schwanger reached base three times and scored twice.

Manheim Central 2, Red Land 1: The Barons (19-2) won a 2-1 game by scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh for the second time this week.

Sophomore Nolan Book singled home Mason Weaver with the game winner, in a rematch of last year’s 5A state semifinal.

In Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. district semi, Central will host Susquehannock (18-4), which beat Lampeter-Strasburg 5-4 in a quarterfinal Tuesday.

Lancaster Catholic 2, Berks Catholic 1, 8 innings: Freshman Dylan Banzhof’s walk-off, RBI single in the eighth won it for the Crusaders, who advanced to Tuesday’s Class 3A district championship game.

Noah Zimmerman won a pitcher’s duel, allowing three hits, striking out nine and walking two before reaching the pitch-count limit and giving way to Levi Hackman, who got the final out via strikeout.

Banzhof then entered the game to replace Hackman as the third baseman.

Reese Van Scoten went 2-for-3 for the Crusaders (19-3)

The championship game, vs. the winner of Thursday’s Trinity-Oley Valley semifinal, will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg.