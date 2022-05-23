Manheim Central’s baseball team is too familiar with tight, tense postseason games to expect anything more than to survive and advance.

The Barons did that Monday, pushing across a run on Cayde Connelly’s bases-loaded grounder in the bottom of the seventh inning to survive New Oxford, 2-1, in a District Three Class 5A first-round playoff game in Manheim.

“It’s not going to be pretty, sometimes, this time of the season,’’ said Central coach Jason Thompson. “The good thing is we’ve got two more guaranteed games. And we’re still playing.’’

Central (18-3) lost in the second round of districts a year ago, and then battled all the way to the state semifinals. This season, it lost a 2-1 battle with eventual Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Manheim Township in the league playoffs nine days ago, and hadn’t played since.

“I thought the rest was good for us,’’ Thompson said. “The nice thing was giving our two big arms a chance to rest.’’

Thompson needed both of them Monday.

There were few hard-hit balls in this one, although near-constant baserunners and threats. The Barons scored in the third inning, when Mason Weaver walked, stole second, went to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch.

New Oxford (12-7) scored in the second, on a walk and singles by Brennan Holmes and Connor Main. Central lefthander Jared Murray - he of the multiple early-season no-hitters - was in control otherwise, although he did walk five.

New Oxford righty Mason Weaver, who came in having issued six walks all season, was just as good for the Colonials.

Weaver came up against the 105-pitch limit in the sixth and Murray was two pitches shy of it through six.

“Anytime any of my guys get near 100, they’re tired, they’re going to make a mistake, maybe,’’ Thompson said.

Central co-ace Connor Rohrer started the seventh. The Colonials got two men on with the three- and four-hole hitters coming up.

Rohrer struck out Weaver and got Pascoe, New Oxford’s RBI leader, to bounce back to the mound.

Central’s Mason Weaver, the catcher, led off the bottom of the seventh with a bouncer over the third-baseman’s head. Weaver went to second on a wild throw.

Weaver went to third on a ground-out. New Oxford issued two intentional walks and drew the infield in.

Connelly put it in play, a bouncer to the other Mason Weaver, now playing shortstop. He threw home, late. Game over.

Weaver, the catcher, went 3-for-3 with a walk and scored both runs.

“I thought both of our guys,’’ Thompson said of Murray and Rohrer, “threw the ball great.’’

Central will host a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Monday’s Red Land-South Western winner. Yes, Red Land, which eliminated Central from states a year ago.

Class 5A - Ephrata 5, Waynesboro 2: Brody Martin, who quieted Warwick’s powerful lineup in the L-L semifinals, was at it again Monday, throwing a complete-game five-hitter. He needed just 78 pitches, 55 of them strikes.

Ephrata scored four in the second inning.

Aaron Hershberger and Ryan Bromirski had two hits each for the Mounts (15-6), who will host a quarterfinal Thursday against Monday’s Exeter-Twin Valley winner.

5A - Lampeter-Strasburg 3, Mechanicsburg 2: The 14th-seeded Pioneers (13-8) got a big game from Jason Long, scored a seventh-inning run and pulled off an upset.

Long threw five strong innings and hit a home run. He got critical relief help from Gehrig Harsh. L-S is on the road again Thursday, against Monday’;s Susquehannock-Northern winner.

6A - Hempfield 6, Cedar Cliff 0: Austin Dunlap came up huge for the Black Knights, pitching a complete-game two-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk.

Stephen Katch had two hits and two RBI and Peter Fiore reached base four times and scored twice.

The win earns ninth-seeded Hempfield (15-6) a serious test, against 19-1, top-seeded Governor Mifflin at 4:30 Thursday at Mifflin.