Cocalico’s baseball team trailed Greencastle-Antrim 6-0 after two innings of Monday’s game with Greencastle-Antrim, a first-rounder in the District Three Class 5A playoffs.

They were facing a pitcher, Logan Lyton, who has struck out 100 batters this spring.

The Eagles had ‘em right where they wanted them.

Cocalico rallied for a 9-6 win on its home field, and advanced to the district quarterfinals, and within a win of the state playoffs.

Just call Cocalico Baseball the “Comeback Kids”! #3 seeded @eagles_team rallied from 6 runs down against #14 Greencastle-Antrim in the 1st round of the 5A @piaadistrict3 playoffs to win 9-6! Eagles now host the Quarterfinals on Thursday! Check out the highlights! @CocalicoSports pic.twitter.com/U0yYRV4pLZ — Blue Ridge 11 Sports (@BRC11SPORTS) May 25, 2021

“Really proud of our guys,’’ coach Mike Bertolino said. “We had guys hurt, guys playing out of position. So impressed with their resilience.’’

The Eagles are 14-4-1 for a reason, and it isn’t slugging percentage. They kept working deep counts, getting men on and moving them around.

“We understood what we were up against,’’ Bertolino said. “Our guys swallowed their pride a little and put balls in play. We understood what we were up against.’’

Starting pitcher Tristan Current settled after allowing six in the second inning, closed the door and got his team into the sixth inning with the lead. Gerald Delbaklo, in relief, got the last four outs.

Joey Current had a key double and three RBI for the winners.

Cocalico, the third seed in 5A, will host Lampeter-Strasburg, which edged Spring Grove in its first-round game Monday

Class 5A, Lampeter-Strasburg 2, Spring Grove 1, nine innings: Braedon Karpathios’ walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Pioneers (17-6) a dramatic win.

B9| Time to say goodbye and goodnight thanks to a walk-off home-run to end the game by Senior #25 Braedon Karpathios. 🔥🔥🔥LS 2 // SG 1 pic.twitter.com/ToVGwAjVuh — Lampeter Strasburg Baseball (@LSPioneersBB) May 25, 2021

Caleb Guyer and Gehrig Harsh combined on a three-hitter for the Pioneers. Guyer pitched into the sixth inning and struck out 11.

Class 6A, Hempfield 11, Cedar Cliff 1: The Black Knights got a complete-game three-hitter from Tim King against a quality opponent that came in 15-5 on the year.

Cameron Berger, Austin Dunlap, Christian LaBarbera and Luke Fiore had multi-hit games for Hempfield, and Fiore had three RBI.

It doesn’t get easier for the Black Knights, 12-9. They face second-seeded Wilson (19-2) in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. in West Lawn.

Class 6A, Governor Mifflin 14, Cedar Crest 1: Cedar Crest pitcher Dalton Reinhart threw a one-hitter against the Mustangs in the season opener in April. The Mustangs apparently figured some things out against Reinhart in a game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

Cedar Crest bows out at 11-8. Mifflin (19-5) is on a roll that includes three wins, and a defeat of powerful Wilson, in the Berks County league playoffs.

Mifflin also managed to save its number one pitcher, Connor Maryniak, for its quarterfinal game Thursday at number one seed Manheim Township. Maryniak can hit too - he went 3-for-3 with four RBI Monday.

Manheim Central’s scheduled 5A game with Mechanicsburg, and Lancaster Catholic’s with Hanover in 3A, were postponed until Tuesday due to the weather.

Those games are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Central and at Catholic.