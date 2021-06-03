BASEBALL

• In the Class 6A third-place game, the Warwick Warriors (16-6) bounced back Thursday after losing a tightly contested game to Governor Mifflin on Tuesday night. This time, they beat Dallastown (18-5) by a 5-3 decision, highlighted by Matt Seibert’s 3-RBI day at the plate and 10-strikeout day on the mound.

With the win, the Warriors qualified for the state playoffs, where they’ll face District Seven champ North Allegheny at a site and time to be determined.

• In Class 5A play Thursday, the Cocalico Eagles (16-4-1) defeated Muhlenberg (14-10) by a score of 6-3. With the win, the Eagles qualified for the state playoffs for the first time in school history. Cocalico plated three big insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth, and were able to hold Muhlenberg scoreless the rest of the way. Cocalico will next play Monday, with site, time and opponent yet to be determined.

• Thursday’s Class 4A championship game between Elco and Wyomissing was rained out. The game will now be played at 12:30 Friday afternoon at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg.

SOFTBALL

• Penn Manor’s (20-5) offense propelled it to an 8-1 win over Ephrata (11-13) in the Class 6A third-place game Thursday. The win secured the third and final PIAA Class 6A playoff spot for the Comets.

Sophia Rineer went 3 for 4 in the win, plating two runs and scoring two of her own. Penn Manor second baseman Emily Riggs went 2 for 4, also with two runs and 2 RBIs. Next up for the Comets is undefeated District Seven champion Bethel Park (18-0), in a game to be played Monday at a site and time to be announced.

• In a Class 5A third-place game, Elizabethtown (20-7) faced off against Exeter (12-13) Thursday. E-town, coming off an 8-2 loss to Lampeter-Strasburg, had an exciting, back-and-forth affair with the Eagles that included two weather stoppages en route to a 9-5 victory.

Elizabethtown had a huge sixth inning, with three extra-base hits — including a leadoff triple from Kristin Geesey and doubles from Jess Zimmerman and Megan Gray. The Bears will face District Two champ West Scranton, a 1-0 winner over Abington Heights Thursday, in Monday’s first round of PIAA play.

• Thursday’s Class 5A championship game between Lampeter-Strasburg and Twin Valley was suspended by rain. The game, tied at 1-1, will pick up Friday in the bottom of the third inning. Game time is 11:30 a.m. at Millersville’s Seaber Softball Stadium.