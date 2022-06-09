FREDERICKSBURG — There were some key, tense moments in Thursday’s PIAA baseball game between Lancaster Catholic and Central Columbia.

And the Crusaders were able to — calmly — win most of those important spots and, consequently, defeat the Blue Jays 5-3 in a Class 3A quarterfinal at Wenger Field.

“We have trust in the guys and we have confidence that when it comes the time, they’ll make the plays,” Lancaster Catholic coach Steve Remley said. “And it showed.”

The District Three champion Crusaders (23-3) move on to Monday’s semifinals against District 12 champion Neumann-Goretti, a 20-4 winner in five innings Thursday over District Two champion Lake Lehman, at a site and time to be determined.

The game included just seven hits, and only two by Lancaster Catholic, and featured 11 walks and six hit batters.

The tenseness started in the first inning for both teams.

In the top half, Catholic starter Noah Zimmerman wriggled out of one of the numerous bases-loaded situations in the game. After two quick outs, the normally reliable Zimmerman walked a batter and hit two others. But he got Brody Beaver — a key figure later — on strikes.

In the bottom half, the Crusaders also loaded the bases under nearly identical circumstances, with two walks and a hit batter. But with only one out, they plated a run as Will Cranford was retired at first on a slow grounder to shortstop.

Catholic then used more wildness from Blue Jays starter Tristan Crawford, plus its only two hits to plate four runs. With one out, No. 9 hitter Steven Pisano was hit by the pitch, and Nathan Wingenroth and Nick Trott followed with singles to load the bases — again.

And they again took advantage of the situation, with Brandon Wingenroth and Chase Danielson drawing walks to force in two runs. Cranford’s potential double-play grounder was booted, allowing two more to score for a 5-0 lead.

Central Columbia (18-2) then started to chip away. Facing another bases-loaded situation, this time with nobody out in the third, Zimmerman induced a double play and got a called third strike to escape with only one run scoring.

In the fourth, Zimmerman allowed a run on two hits and two walks, and was visibly laboring. Remley went to the mound, but left his left-hander in the game, and he responded as he did in the three previous frames, ending it with a strikeout.

After hitting his fourth batter of the game to start the fifth, Zimmerman was done, walking off wincing in pain. He said he had pulled something in his side, “but it will be better tomorrow.”

Remley turned to Brandon Wingenroth, who quickly worked out of the inning — including picking a runner off first — and retired the Blue Jays 1-2-3 in the sixth.

But there would be one more tense, important moment in the seventh.

Central Columbia got a pair of singles and a run on a sacrifice fly. A walk, wild pitch and stolen base put runners at second and third with two outs, with Beaver again at the plate. He worked a full count and fouled off two pitches, but swung and missed for his fourth strikeout of the game.

“I have confidence in myself,” Wingenroth said. “I know as long as I pound the zone, trust the defense. I know I had my fastball.”

Leadoff hitter Luke Zeisloft had three of Central Columbia’s five hits.