Cocalico’s three losses this baseball season have been to high-level opposition, twice to Manheim Central, once to Manheim Township

The two to Central cost the Eagles the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three title, and thus a berth in the league playoffs, and all that has kept them a bit under the radar.

No longer.

With a 7-3 defeat of Lampeter-Strasburg on its home field Thursday, Cocalico advanced to the semifinals of the District Three playoffs and earned a berth in the state tournament.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen the team so confident,’’ said junior pitcher Alex Walker, who left Thursday’s game two outs from the end, up against the 105-pitch postseason limit, and seemingly gaining energy as the game rolled on.

“We were hyped to go to states. I don’t think a Cocalico team has ever done that.’’

If there has been a previous trip to states, it apparently was a long, long time ago.

“How long have they had (a state tournament)?’’ asked coach Mike Bertolino, emphatically not into records and numbers and context.

“I don’t care,’’ he said. “I don’t care about the radar. The radar doesn’t exist to me. I’m just into enjoying being with my guys and enjoying this one.’’

There was a lot to like. The Eagles kept piling on the baserunners, and scratched out single runs in the first, third and fifth innings.

The breakthrough came in the sixth: Four runs on five hits, a walk and two of Bertolino’s beloved sacrifices. Joe Current and Luke Angstadt both had two-run singles in that frame. For the game, Current was 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Meanwhile, Welker kept, “Just throwing strikes. Throw strike one, that’s a big one, getting ahead, so I can throw what I want and put the ball in play, because I know I got a good defense behind me.’’

Welker left with a 7-1 lead.

The Eagles’ next step will be a big one, against powerful Red Land (18-4), the second seed in 5A, which handled York Suburban in its quarterfinal Thursday.

That game will be played at Red Land at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bertolino said he doesn’t know who he’ll start on the mound then.

“I’m not worried about it,’’ he said. “We’ll figure that out as we move forward.’’

L-S (16-6) isn’t finished. Five teams from District Three make states, so there are play-in rounds for quarterfinal losers. The Pioneers will begin that route Tuesday, at home, against York Suburban, also at 4:30 p.m.