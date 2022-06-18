STATE COLLEGE — Lancaster Catholic’s season came to an end at the hands of Central Martinsburg, which culminated its undefeated season with a 13-2 victory in the PIAA Class 3A baseball championship game Friday afternoon at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The game was essentially won by the Dragons’ performance in the second inning, which they dominated, scoring six runs. Paxton Kling, Jeff Hoenstine, Hunter Smith and Griffin Snowberger all hit doubles to propel their team to a 7-0 lead.

They had already secured an early lead, with three of their players advancing from being hit by pitcher Devon Boyles in the first, allowing Kling to score.

The third inning was uneventful for both teams, with Central unable to get any type of momentum started and striking out in only three at-bats, while Lancaster Catholic ended the inning with three left on base and no runs.

It was deja vu in the fourth inning, however, when the Dragons once again scored six runs pushed the lead to 13-0. Parker Gregg, Hoenstine, Boyles and Hunter Smith all earned an RBI, and Dalton Metzger secured two RBIs. The inning ended when Metzger was thrown out stealing.

The remainder of the game was quiet until Lancaster Catholic found some life and scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to stave off a no-hitter. Both of its runs came from batters being walked.

“It’s hard right now,” said the Crusaders’ Brandon Wingenroth.

Martinsburg’s Boyles pitched most of the game, facing 23 batters. Tyler Helsel came in for Boyles in the bottom of the fifth.

Noah Zimmerman was the starting pitcher for Lancaster, but was replaced by Levi Hackman in the fourth as Zimmerman reached his pitch limit. Zimmerman faced 39 batters.

“Baseball is a game where some things go your way, some things [are] just meant to be,” said Lancaster’s head coach Steve Remley. “At this point in time, it wasn’t our time to be here. Hats off to them. They’re a heck of a baseball squad, well coached.”

Lancaster Catholic finished second in the state in Class 3A with a 23-3 record.

“I’m just proud of the group that we have and everything we accomplished this year,” Remley said. “These guys deserve everything they’ve done and we’ll keep growing from here.”

The Dragons were the only high school team in Pennsylvania to have a perfect season, earning them their second state championship.