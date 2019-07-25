The Harrisburg Senators may be out of town, but that doesn't mean there won't be baseball at FNB Field over the weekend.
The Big 26 Baseball Classic kicks off on Friday, pitting high school players from Pennsylvania against their counterparts from Maryland in a three-game series on City Island.
After tryouts last month, both rosters were announced, with Cedar Crest's Jonathan LaBarbera and Lampeter-Strasburg's Alex Knapp selected to represent Pennsylvania. LaBarbera is one of three selections, including Wilson's Brady Gibble and New Oxford's Brevin Neveker, who will be playing in the series for the second time.
Maryland won last year's tournament, taking two out of three games to even the overall series record at 3-3.
The Big 26 Baseball Classic features teams of rising juniors and seniors selected to fill out a roster containing six pitchers, three catchers, six outfielders, eight infielders and three dual-position players. All selected athletes will see playing time over the weekend with the opportunity to also showcase themselves for college coaches and professional scouts.
This year's series starts Friday, July 26 at 7:05 p.m., with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday at 4:35 p.m. and the final game Sunday at 1:35 p.m.
For updates throughout the weekend, follow @dianapugs on Twitter. View the full Pennsylvania roster and past Big 26 results below.
•••
2019 Pennsylvania Roster
Pitchers
Will Conroy, Shenandoah Valley; Jarrett Heilman, Freeport; Zachary Male, Spring Ford; Jace Merlina, Susquehanna Township; Chase Renner, Brandywine Heights; Griffin Snyder, Cedar Cliff.
Catchers
Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg; Christian Kreiser, Palmyra; Asa Wilson, Exeter.
Infielders
Garet Blankenbiller, Oley Valley; Spencer Butz, York Suburban; Chase Herb, Tri-Valley; Daniel Kanagy, East Juniata; Jonathan LaBarbera, Cedar Crest; Reece Malek, Garnet Valley; Julian Santana, Central Dauphin East; Darius Troche, Governor Mifflin.
Outfielders
Zachary Chowansky, North Schuylkill; CJ Funk, Bellefonte; Brady Gibble, Wilson; Ryan McGuire, South Fayette; Brevin Neveker, New Oxford; Evan Profy, Truman, OF.
Utility
Andrew Cantwell, Marple Newtown, P/OF; Sam Kerwin, Upper Dauphin, P/IF; Sam Morris, Owen J. Roberts, P/IF.
•••
Big 26 Series History
2018 — Maryland 2-1 (series tied 3-3)
2017 — Did Not Play
2016 — Pennsylvania 2-1 (PA leads series 3-2)
2015 — Maryland 2-0-1 (series tied 2-2)
2014 — Pennsylvania 3-0 (PA leads series 2-1)
2013 — Pennsylvania 3-0 (series tied 1-1)
2012 — Maryland 2-1 (MD leads series 1-0