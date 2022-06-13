CRESSON — Baseball can be such a cruel game.

One minute, your team puts up four absolutely clutch, crunch-time runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to knot the game with the reigning state champs.

A few minutes and a pitching change later — here’s the cruel part — said reigning champs are hitting the ball all over the yard and redeeming themselves quite nicely.

That was Donegal’s cross-state trip in a nutshell Monday, when the Indians rallied valiantly to push Bethel Park to the brink. But the Black Hawks punched back for an 8-5 victory in a PIAA Class 5A state semifinal at Mount Aloysius College.

“In the postseason, nobody expected us to do much,” Donegal skipper Jeff Hartman said. “We had a couple of seniors who just didn’t let them quit. I’m so stinking proud of them. It hurts right now, but they’ve made memories to last a lifetime.”

Bethel Park (20-3) is heading back to the state finals on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Penn State to take on District 4 champ Selinsgrove. The Black Hawks beat Red Land in last year’s finale, and they’ll go for back-to-back gold trophies against the Seals, who outlasted District 12 champ Archbishop Wood 2-1 in nine innings Monday.

Donegal, the District 3 fourth-place finisher, saw its wildly entertaining postseason run come to a halt. After beating District 11 champ Southern Lehigh and L-L League foe Ephrata in the first two rounds, the Indians couldn’t unseat the state champs and finished up 18-9.

Donegal, the L-L League Section 3 runner-up, was in the state semifinals for the third time, and for the first time since an 8-2 Class 3A loss to Knoch in 2015.

“Tough one,” Donegal’s A.J. Small said. “It felt good to come back on them. That’s what I’m most proud of, that we kept on fighting until the end. We’ve been the underdogs the whole way through. That’s been our motto and our mentality. Nobody thought we were going to beat them, so we wanted to prove them wrong.”

Bethel Park wasted no time here Monday. The Black Hawks had a 5-0 lead before Donegal batted in the bottom of the third. Ben Hudson had an RBI single in the first. Evan Holewinski had an RBI double and Dylan Schmude had an RBI single during a three-run second-inning binge. And Holewinski had a sacrifice fly, giving Bethel Park a 5-0 cushion in the third.

Holewinski, a Kent State recruit, is Bethel Park's ace pitcher. He tossed a four-hit shutout in the state quarterfinals against West Allegheny. He did not pitch Monday.

Donegal finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth when Brock Hammaker was plunked by a pitch, and he ended up on third when pitcher Nick Vargo’s pick-off throw got away. Nick Eichelberger’s RBI single plated Hammaker and the Indians were cooking.

Caden Evans relieved Donegal starter Jon Holmes in the fourth, and he silenced Bethel Park’s bats in the middle innings, keeping the Indians in it.

Donegal’s bats came to life in the sixth. Small got it started with a towering solo homer to left. A hit batter and a walk later, Landen Robertson slammed an RBI double, plating Landen Baughman and it was 5-3. Coy Allman followed with another double, scoring Jaden Fabian and Robertson, and it was a 5-5 game.

“That turned the whole game around,” Small said. “We just needed some momentum, and we got some there. It was a great feeling, and at that point, I thought we had them.”

Undaunted after coughing up a four-run lead, Bethel Park, the District 7 third-place finisher, launched its winning rally with three straight singles to open the top of the seventh. Using a wild pitch and an error to their advantage, the Black Hawks got RBI singles from Ray Altmeyer and Hudson in their three-run uprising.

Cody Geddes, who picked up the victory in relief, retired Donegal 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh, and that was that.

“The moral of the story here for me and for our kids,” Hartman said, “is that we have a gritty group, and they really did something special. It’s a very, very special group, and we almost pulled this one off.”

