Nick Eichelberger threw a no-hitter Tuesday as Donegal’s baseball team took a big non-league scalp, beating Muhlenberg at home, 10-0.

Muhlenberg came in 13-1, with the highest power rating in District Three Class 5A. Its only other loss is to Governor Mifflin, 17-0 and the No. 1 District seed in 6A.

Eichelberger walked four and struck out five in six innings. The Indians scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule.

Donegal got a big game at the plate from Colin Eckinger, who went 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBI. Nine-hole hitter Landon Sexton went 2-for-3 and scored twice, and Brock Hammaker drove in two.

Donegal is 12-3 overall, 7-2 in Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League with three league games remaining.