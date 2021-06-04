Elco’s march to the first district baseball title in school history came to a successful conclusion Friday, even if it was a day delayed.

After rain forced the District Three Class 4A final to shift from Thursday evening in Reading to Friday afternoon in Frederickburg, the Raiders (16-6) shook it off and went about their business, dispatching Wyomissing (15-9) in a 10-0 mercy rule outing at Wenger Field.

Senior right-hander Dakota Smith showed why he is the staff ace in the win, a five-inning one-hitter.

"The goal was just to come out here and take care of business," Smith told the Lebanon Daily News after the win. "Put some runs on the board and get out of here."

He set down the first 12 hitters he faced in order before walking the Spartans’ Ryan Latorelle and giving up a single to Pedro Rosario.

Offensively, Elco staked itself a 6-0 lead after two innings and never let up.

The Raiders will be back at Wenger on Monday to open state tournament play against District 12 runner-up Science Leadership Academy of Philadelphia. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Manheim Central 3, Lampeter-Strasburg 2: Connor Rohrer fanned seven against two walks Friday as the Barons rallied for the win in the fifth-place game and earned a PIAA tournament bid. Rohrer, who pitched a two-hit shutout in the L-L championship game, worked a complete-game three hitter in this outing.

Central (21-2) was trailing 2-1 and down to its final three outs before pushing two runs across in the bottom of the seventh. With one down, Mason Weaver came up with the RBI, driving in Trey Derck for a 2-2 tie. Weaver then scored the game-winner on a throwing error.

The Barons will open state play at 4 p.m. Monday against District One champion Strath Haven at Villanova Ballpark in Strath Haven.