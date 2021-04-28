Manheim Central took a big step toward the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three championship by outlasting Cocalico 7-5 in Manheim Wednesday.

The Barons are 8-0 in the Section, 12-0 overall, and now two games clear of the Eagles (6-2, 9-3).

Both teams have four section games left.

“Their first goal, when they set goals back in March, was they wanted to win the Section,’’ said Central coach Jason Thompson. “We talked today about getting another game up on them. We knew we were going to get their best shot, and they gave us their best shot.’’

Cocalico coach Mike Bertolino saw it much differently, so differently that he promised two media type, “head injuries, because you’re going to roll your eyes harder than you ever rolled them before.’’

He added that, “We don’t care. … We’ve got practice tomorrow, and we’ll come out really energetic, and we have Garden Spot on Friday. That’s all we can control.

“I know it’s corny, but that’s how we view it. Our biggest game of the year is Garden Spot on Friday.’’

The Eagles were down 2-0 through three innings Wednesday, and also up against Central ace Colton Book, arguably the league’s best pitcher.

In the fourth, the Eagles put together a clinical example of what Bertolino calls “the short game,’’ - deep counts, two walks, three bunts (two of them perfect), and a superb 10-pitch at-bat that ended in a single by DH Trent Dickson.

It was good for a 3-2 Cocalico lead and got Book off the mound, and, again, the coaches saw it differently.

“To score on Colton, you’re going to have to do stuff like that,’’ Thompson said. “Credit to them. They executed really well.’’

“When we’re running a bunt play, we want to attack a certain part of the field,’’ Bertolino said, meaning that one of the inning’s three bunts was off-target. “It cost us a run. We rep that a lot but, you know, they’re high school kids. If they did it perfectly every time, …’’

Central was undaunted. Nine-hole hitter Drew Mylin ripped a home run to left as part of a two-run bottom of the fourth.

Central got another run in the fifth on Mason Weaver’s RBI double.

Both teams were into the bullpens at this point. Cocalico scored two in the sixth to tie it, Dickson again coming up big with a double and run scored.

The Barons have shown Thompson grit and comfort under the gun the spring, and they delivered again in the bottom of the sixth.

Cam Eberly led off the inning with a drive to left, very close to the third-base line, that was ruled a double.

“It was ruled a double, that’s all I know,’’ Bertolino said.

“It was foul,’’ Thompson said quietly.

Book’s sac fly drove Eberly home with what turned out to be the game-winner, but the Barons followed with back-to-back ringing doubles by Dylan Yoder and Riley McGallicher.

Logan Shull, who’s been big in relief on the mound of late for Central, got the last four outs.

“I trust all the guys I have, one through 14,’’ Thompson said. “They’ve been really good at the plate the last six or seven games. Locked in.’’