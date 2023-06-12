The buckets are what Gavin Glass remembered. They had plastic foam pads for cushions and were placed by a table across the room.

Students could leave their desks and sit there instead. They put together maps, studied American history and chatted with one of their eighth grade teachers: Mr. Michaud.

“We had a really good bond,” Glass said. “He always brought a good vibe to class. He made you want to be there. He found a balance of being there as a mentor but also a friend.”

James Michaud has worked at Manheim Township Middle School for 15 years. The buckets were an idea sparked by a graduate school course. Kids at that age need to move around. They could spin in their seats and work collaboratively.

Four years have passed since Glass last parked himself on one of those homemade chairs. He has since become a standout baseball pitcher and a West Point recruit. He graduated from Manheim Township High School last week.

Glass and Michaud occasionally crossed paths after their student-teacher relationship ended. They live in the same neighborhood and Michaud sometimes attended Township’s baseball games.

“Gavin is a special kid,” Michaud said. “He’s a kid who comes to class with a lot of respect and a willingness to help others. He was one of those all-around great individuals that you see as an asset to your classroom.”

Their bond was renewed when Michaud was diagnosed with cancer in February. One of his star students responded to the news by springing to action.

Glass and his family used their own money to design, produce and sell rubber bracelets. They say “K Cancer” on one side and “No one fights alone” on the other. They cost $4 and proceeds from the sales help Michaud as he undergoes treatment.

What started as a small gesture of kindness has grown into an outpouring of support.

“You walk around school and you see kids, teachers, staff, everyone wearing them,” Glass said. “That gives you a good feeling. It’s cool to see people come together. We’re doing that for him.”

Every K counts

Glass wasn’t the only student Michaud inspired through the years. When his cancer diagnosis was revealed at Township’s Mini-THON event, he discovered how many boys and girls fondly remembered their time in his class.

Messages flooded Michaud’s inbox on Schoology, the district’s online platform. Letters were tucked into his faculty mailbox. The response was overwhelming. They showed the value of his work.

“I made them interested and excited to come to school,” Michaud said. “To hear from them multiple years later when I have a situation like this come up, it really touches my heart.”

Michaud always loved history and wanted to be a teacher for as long as he can remember. As a student at Pine Grove in Schuylkill County, Michaud idolized Tim Williams and has tried to emulate his enthusiasm for the profession. The two have stayed in touch for decades.

After earning his undergraduate degree at Kutztown and his master’s at Alvernia, both in Berks County, Michaud found his way to Lancaster. Township offered him his first and only job. His wife, Lauren, is an art teacher at the middle school.

Michaud took a leave of absence for about two months to begin treatment. He returned in late April and finished out the year. He plans to keep teaching when school reopens in August.

The bracelets were a surprise. One day, out of the blue, Glass shared his idea.

“When Gavin told me he was going to be doing this for me, it made everything come full circle,” Michaud said. “Here we are years later and Gavin is thanking me. It was really special.”

Glass was the ace of Township’s pitching staff. He went 7-4 with a 1.59 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 74⅔ innings.

The day before Township defeated Ephrata in the first round of the District Three Class 6A playoffs, Glass sat in his team’s dugout and looked at the three rubber bracelets on his wrist. There was the one he produced, one for the lacrosse team and one for Four Diamonds Mini-THON.

Bracelets are a common fundraising tool in high schools. Glass used a baseball theme for his. K is the letter that marks a strikeout in the scorebook.

“I’ve been wearing these for a while,” Glass said. “Everyone wears something like this. It’s something that people will get involved with. That’s how the idea came about. It was something useful.”

Awareness of the bracelets spread on social media. They were sold at the concession stand at baseball games, then at lacrosse games, then during lunch at the middle school. Glass has made several orders to fill the growing demand.

In addition to the money generated from sales, the Glass family will donate $1 for each of his team’s strikeouts to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in Lancaster. Both of Gavin Glass’ grandmothers were diagnosed with the disease.

Glass spent all of his educational years in the Manheim Township School District, from Schaeffer Elementary to Landis Run Intermediate to the middle and high schools. His final act before departing the campus was to give back to someone he appreciated along the way.

“For him to come up with that on his own and to see how it has taken off, is a testament to him,” athletic director Tim Hollenback said. “His will to make that happen. You see that on the mound. He’s not going to be denied.”

One life

Glass will enroll at the United States Military Academy this summer. He’ll play baseball and work toward becoming an officer. Five years of active service and three years as a reserve await him upon graduation.

Assisting others has long been a priority. The bracelets are merely one example.

“You only get one life,” Glass said. “Why waste it doing everything for yourself? Try to help people out as much as you can. The little things over time build up. Then you get situations like this and you’re ready.”

Michaud wore one of the bracelets during school days. They serve as a perpetual reminder. Not of cancer. Of the students he has influenced and the path his life has followed.

“I’m just very thankful,” Michaud said. “I know that there are a lot of people in my corner. People are fighting for me. People are praying for me. What means the most is a student did this for me.”