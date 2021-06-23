Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League made a deep impact in the high school baseball postseason this spring.

Elco, which won the District Three Class 4A championship and reached the state quarterfinals, finished third in Section Three. Didn’t even make the league playoffs.

The section runner-up was Cocalico, which reached the district semifinals, where it lost 4-3 to eventual Class 5A state finalist Red Land.

The section champ, Manheim Central, won 25 games, the L-L playoff title, and went all the way to the state semifinals.

Nine Barons made the All-Section Three team, as voted on by section coaches:

First team

Colton Book, senior P/1B, Manheim Central. Stats: .526 batting average, 18 RBI, 1.68 ERA, 65 strikeouts.

Tristen Current, senior P/1B, Cocalico. Stats: .526 batting average, 14 RBI, 0.80 ERA.

Dakota Smith, Sr. P/SS, Elco. Stats: .439 batting average, 1.58 ERA, 41 strikeouts.

Gerald Debalko, Sr. Inf., Cocalico. Stats: .439 batting average, nine stolen bases.

Justin Petersheim, Sr. Inf., Garden Spot. Stats: .404 batting average, 22 stolen bases.

Ben Chase, Sr. Inf., Octorara. Stats: .366 batting average, 16 RBI.

Kyle Stauffer, Sr. Inf./P, Octorara. Stats: .422 batting average, 0.87 ERA.

Caleb Sturtevant, Jr. OF, Cocalico. Stats: .400 batting average, .998 fielding percentage.

Dylan Yoder, Jr. OF, Manheim Central. Stats: .450 batting average, 19 RBI, 1.000 fielding percentage.

A.J. Small, Jr. OF, Donegal. Stats: .343 batting average.

Jeremy Eck, Sr. C, Elco. Stats .414 batting average.

Alex Welker, Jr. Util., Cocalico. Stats: .366 batting average, 14 RBI.

Reilly Peiffer, Sr. Util., Elco. Stats: .365 batting average, 14 RBI.

Riley McGallicher, Sr. Inf., Manheim Central. Stats: .412 batting average, 15 RBI.

Second team

Mason Graybill, Sr. P, Garden Spot. Stats: 2.10 ERA, 36 strikeouts.

Connor Rohrer, Jr. P, Manheim Central. Stats: 10-2 record, 56 strikeouts.

Wyatt Becker, Sr. P, Manheim Central. Stats: 1.25 ERA, 32 strikeouts.

Jayson Baggett, Sr. P, Octorara. Stats: .371 batting average. 1.21 ERA.

Nick Eichelberger, Jr. P, Donegal. Stats: 3.68 ERA.

Riley Blatt, Sr. P, Elco. Stats: 2.17 ERA, 34 strikeouts.

Joey Current, Jr. Inf., Cocalico. Stats: .486 batting average, 14 RBI.

Cam Eberly, Sr. SS, Manheim Central. Stats: .394 batting average.

Landen Baughman, Soph. Inf., Donegal. Stats: .911 fielding percentage.

Brian Lowen, Soph Inf., Northern Lebanon. Stats: .395 batting average

Drew Mylin, Sr. OF, Manheim Central. Stats: .314 batting average, 10 RBI.

Jaron Williams. Jr. OF, Northern Lebanon: Stats: .520 batting average.

Caiden Murphy, Fr. C, Garden Spot. Stats: .311 batting average

Mason Weaver, Jr. C, Manheim Central. Stats: .300 batting average.

Evan Myers, Jr. Util., Garden Spot. Stats: .311, 12 RBI.

Brady Harbach, Soph. Util., Manheim Central. Stats: .333 batting average, 13 RBI.