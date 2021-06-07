Lancaster Catholic’s baseball team won at least one championship in each of Ty Book’s six seasons as head coach.

That streak is over. Book has resigned, he confirmed last week.

Lancaster Catholic posted an ad for the job opening Thursday. The ad said the school will accept applications through June 10.

“I have two kids, (age) six and three, and I want to be with them more than I’m able,’’ Book said Friday. “I want to be focused on the players in a way I don’t have the time to right now.’’

Book will remain in his job as Facilities Director at Lancaster Country Day School. He also has a relationship with Keystone State Sports in Manheim which has allowed Catholic to hold offseason workouts at a baseball facility.

He has been at Catholic, as an assistant or head coach, for 11 years. He became head coach in 2015, and the Crusaders won a Lancaster-Lebanon League section championship that year and every one since.

The 2018 team went 20-5, won section and district titles and rolled to the 3A state championship, defeating South Side 5-1 in the final at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

That district title was Catholic’s second straight. The 2017 Crusaders went 21-6, won the L-L playoffs and reached the state quarterfinals.

“That (celebration) on the field, in ’18, is a great memory,’’ Book said. “My biggest regret would be not getting the 2017 team there - that group had the talent to do it, but we just came up a little short.’’

The Crusaders went 14-6 this season, won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four championship and reached the semifinals of the L-L playoffs. They shut out Hanover in the first round of the District Three Class 3A playoffs before their season ended with a loss to Trinity in the district semifinals.

Book didn’t exactly rule out coaching some time in the future, but placed a heavy condition on it.

“My entire experience at Catholic, from the time I was an assistant there, has been great,’’ he said. “I’ve been with that program through all the biggest non-baseball experiences of my life - getting married, the birth of my first child and my second.

“It’s hard for me to imagine coaching anywhere else, ever again.’’