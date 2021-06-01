LEWISBERRY — With no secret to the caliber of the opposition, Cocalico battled while taking on mighty Red Land in a District Three Class 5A baseball tournament semifinal Tuesday.

In fact, the Eagles took the lead with a two-out, third-inning rally and had the Patriots on the ropes late in the game.

However, Red Land is tough to hold down for all seven innings, and in the bottom of the sixth, the Patriots struck three times and went on to post a 4-3 victory at their own Brandt Cook Field.

"That's a great team over there and we knew it. We didn't come into this with our eyes closed,” Cocalico coach Mike Bertolino said. "We just weren't able to put together enough consistent at-bats. We weren't able to get our run game and some of the other things we like to do."

The third-seeded Eagles, who fell to 15-4-1, have already qualified for the PIAA tournament and will host Muhlenberg in Thursday's third-place seeding game. Red Land (21-4) will host Northern for the district championship on Thursday.

"We don't care about states. What we care about is Muhlenberg on Thursday. That's what we are focused on," Bertolino said. "That's our biggest game of the season because it's the next one. After that, then we will worry about states."

Down one in the top of the third, Cocalico manufactured a run when Luke Angstadt singled, was bunted to second by Nicholas Spangler and went to third on a groundout. Gerald DeBalko plated Angstadt with a line-drive single, tying the game.

Caleb Sturtevant walked and Tristan Current put the Eagles in front with a base hit. Joe Current followed with another hit, scoring Sturtevant for a 3-1 lead.

That advantage lasted until the sixth, when Red Land's Ethan Phillips walked with one out and went to second on Kaden Peifer's single to left. Tristan Current relieved starter Alex Welker, but Brady Ebbert greeted him with an RBI single and the Patriots tied the game on a fielder's choice grounder.

Drew Hildebrand put Red Land ahead with a base hit.

While the Eagles touched Patriots starter Cole Wagner in the third, that was the only inning in which they scored. Christian Lubic retired the first eight he faced and following a walk to Joshua Hostetter. Peifer moved from catcher to pitcher and got the final out of the game.

"Our approach offensively is we want to be consistent every inning and we want to threaten every inning and we weren't able to do that," Bertolino said. "Credit their pitching staff. All three of the pitchers we saw tonight are plus-plus."

After yielding Ben Montgomery's long, solo home run leading off the home first, Welker settled in nicely, not allowing a hit until the sixth. He got defensive help in the third from Spangler, who while falling on the incline near the fence in left field, reached up and made a spectacular catch saving at least one run.

"I don't think there is any shake in this team. We've found ourselves in bad situations this year and fought our way out," Bertolino said.