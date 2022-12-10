Like Lebron James and Kevin Durant, Warwick High School basketball player Ja’Majesty Washington has a shoe deal.

Washington has local sneaker dealer Graham Nash and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association to thank for it.

The PIAA voted last week to allow high school athletes to receive compensation for commercial endorsements, promotional activities and social media presence, a hodgepodge that goes under the umbrella of NIL, the now-familiar term short for (the monetization of) name, image and likeness.

Nash, a 21-year-old Manheim Township graduate, is the proprietor of Rockin Kickz, part of the national market of dealers who invest in sneakers, buying them from other dealers and retailers and selling them (ideally) at a profit to hoop-shoe cultists.

“It’s kind of like the stock market,’’ Nash said Saturday.

When the PIAA announced its guidelines Wednesday, Nash said, “I saw it coming, and I was ready to do something.’’

He had his eye on Washington, a freshman at Warwick with an attention-catching first name, a social media presence and some game; he’s already a varsity player.

The first Nash-Washington transaction has been an Instagram post and an upcoming, longer “story” that will be live on Washington’s Instagram page for 24 hours.

In exchange, Washington got himself a pair of Nike Dunk lows, a model that, in various color schemes, retails online for roughly $125-$215.

Nash says he hopes to do more such deals with high school and college athletes alike.

More substantial deals are coming, of course.

Just hours after the PIAA vote was announced Wednesday, Rodney Gallagher, a multisport star athlete from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, announced what is believed to be Pennsylvania’s first high school NIL deal.

Gallagher, who is committed to play football at West Virginia, has partnered with The Pavement Group, a paving contractor based near Pittsburgh.

Financial terms were not disclosed, although there will be a charitable element to the deal.

Gallagher has an attorney and a marketing expert advising him, and 99,000 followers on Instagram.

“With him working so hard to become such a good athlete and such a good young man, these are the perks that are coming along with that,’’ Gallagher’s father, Rodney II, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Harlan.

‘There’s a lot of questions’

Many interested parties are less enthusiastic. Although the deals are not supposed to involve schools, athletic directors see an educational responsibility to athletes, parents, coaches and perhaps potential sponsors.

“It’s a good move to delineate a hard line, (that) it doesn’t involve the team or the school,’’ Elizabethtown athletic director William Templin said. “But there’s a lot of questions, and that (educational) responsibility is going to fall on us, not the PIAA.’’

Hempfield athletic director Ryan Landis sent information on NIL to his coaches and the other Lancaster-Lebanon League athletic directors on Thursday.

“We don’t have anyone involved that I know of,’’ Landis said. “It’s important, as some point, for everyone to have some language of what we’re dealing with. But it might not have as big an impact as people might think.’’

The first NIL law, pertaining to college athletes, was passed in California in 2019. Its principles were upheld in a unanimous decision of the United States Supreme Court in the case of NCAA v. Alston, issued in June 2021, along with a concurring opinion from Justice Brett Kavanaugh castigating the NCAA for what he saw as its outdated and hypocritical views on “amateurism.”

The NCAA adopted a tentative NIL policy, considered minimal and vague, soon after the decision, and 32 states now have NIL laws. No federal law exists, and in the relative absence of regulatory guard rails, NIL money has quickly become a big-money recruiting tool in major-college football and basketball.

After NIL became entrenched at the college level, it was inevitable — entrepreneurship has no age limit — that high school athletes were next.

Given that reality, the PIAA resolved to get ahead of the issue and get in the guard rail business.

“The board should be proud of what they did to help kids,” PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi said Friday. “It mirrors 18 to 20 other states that have found success, and I think it really helps protect our student and their families.”

Deal guidelines

The PIAA is the 23rd state high school athletic association to create NIL guidelines. Five states — Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Florida and Georgia — have laws prohibiting it.

Among the activities prohibited by the PIAA policy:

— Athletes appearing in ads or other NIL activity wearing schools uniforms, logos or making any reference to school names.

— School teams wearing uniforms or apparel with company logos.

— Deals with companies in the business of adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, tobacco, weapons/ammunition, prescription drugs and controlled substances.

— Involvement in NIL deals by schools and school-affiliated entities, including “booster clubs, coaches, collectives, administrators and alumni.” (Although the Tribune-Review reported Wednesday that the founder of The Pavement Group is a Laurel Highlands graduate.)

Stone Saunders, a sophomore quarterback from Mount Joy who led Harrisburg’s Bishop McDevitt High to the state 4A football championship last week, has scholarship offers from Georgia and Michigan, the two top-ranked teams in college football.

Saunders is already a star, but according to his father, NIL is nowhere near his radar.

“We haven’t even started to think about it,’’ said Steve Saunders, a former Millersville football player who is now the Baltimore Ravens’ head strength and conditioning coach.

“For someone as young (as Stone), it’s really not a discussion, and I don’t think it should be.’’

Deyvid Palepale, a junior football player from Hempfield who has scholarship offers from Penn State and USC, said Friday he has no NIL offers but wouldn’t mind considering some.

“I think it would be nice to get that exposure,’’ he said. “You see what guys are doing on TV, giving back (to the community), being an icon. The charitable part of it seems like it would be nice.’’