The last time there was a spring high school sports season in Pennsylvania, Lampeter-Strasburg’s baseball team reached the Class 5A state championship game.

The Pioneers won 24 games in 2019, including the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship.

With two exceptions, all the players who had a role on that team are gone.

The Pioneers have a different head coach now, Jeffrey Swarr, who is, along with his wife, recovering from a bout with COVID-19. A self-described former fiery hothead, Swarr’s personal transformation has fueled an approach to coaching, and to life, that focuses on attitude, values and living in the moment.

Because things change, often quickly and dramatically.

The COVID-19 pandemic makes that something of an understatement. In March 2020, the health crisis abruptly shut down high school sports in Pennsylvania and most of America. The L-L spring sports season was lost entirely.

As of this weekend, however, those sports are making their long-awaited return. High school baseball diamonds, tennis courts, tracks and fields are happily repopulated.

Players and coaches this spring are getting to know each other again, overcoming the loss of a season’s growth in order to move forward.

“We need to rebuild relationships,’’ McCaskey track and field coach Derek Jennings said. “We, as coaches, need to learn about the kids, and they need to learn about themselves. A lot of them, missing last year, didn’t get to find out they were good at something.’’

Feeling a huge impact

The 2020 sports shutdown rocked the worlds of high school coaches, athletes and their families. Robert Lombardi, executive director of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, saw the impact.

In hundreds of messages, he heard it, read it, felt it.

“The amount of emotion, intensity and anger was striking,’’ Lombardi said. “It was pretty intense. People spoke from the heart.

“The overall message is that this is a very important part of the life of a student-athlete, and it has real ramifications for their mental, emotional and social well-being.’’

When the shutdown came, the winter sports season was complete for all but a few high-level teams and athletes. The state championship basketball tournament was at the quarterfinal stage. The state swimming and diving championships were also incomplete. But wrestlers and hoopsters and swimmers and bowlers at least got to have a regular season, league and district championships.

They were exposed to college recruiters. Coaches got to build or maintain the culture of their programs. Parents got to watch their sons and daughters play.

But in the spring sports — baseball and softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys tennis, boys volleyball and track and field — the pandemic wiped out an entire season of opportunity. Apart from a handful of tennis matches in 2020, until this month there had been no meaningful spring games since 2019.

More than 1,400 regular-season games were lost in the Lancaster-Lebanon League alone last spring, affecting 158 teams across the league’s 26 schools. More than 6,100 practices are estimated to have been lost, along with more than 850 athletes who lost their senior seasons.

The what-ifs, usually a tantalizing part of sports, turned excruciating.

Warwick’s girls track team won a state title in 2019. The Warriors didn’t get a chance to defend it.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s softball team, like the baseball team, reached the Class 5A state championship game in 2019. Could they have taken the next step in 2020?

Jennings had a McCaskey 400-meter relay team that earned a state bronze medal in 2019 and would have returned everybody in 2020. Just one of those athletes, budding superstar Basir Epps, is still around.

Manheim Township reached the District Three Class 6A baseball semifinals with a very young team built largely of freshmen and sophomores.

The Blue Streaks again have a chance to be special this season, but coach Matt Kirchoff admitted that, “It’s exciting, but it’s bittersweet. It’s hard not to think about the three-year run we might have had.’’

Hope remains

On the other hand, spring sports should benefit from what happened in the fall and winter. When this school year began, it was not at all clear that sports could or should be played. But the adults who run sports, including the officials from the PIAA, District Three, the Lancaster-Lebanon League and individual school districts, have found a way to make it work.

Social distancing, mask wearing, spectator limits, disinfecting of equipment and venues all laid the groundwork. Games were missed and seasons cut short — including potentially historic seasons for Warwick football and Manheim Township boys soccer and Linden Hall girls basketball — by positive COVID-19 test results.

But truncated seasons were played. Truncated postseasons were played. State champions were crowned.

“Our people worked really hard, and they learned a lot,’’ said Lancaster-Lebanon League Executive Director Ron Kennedy, who pointed out that the L-L was the only league in District Three, and one of the few in the state, that completed league championships in every winter sport.

The hope, expressed by the PIAA board of directors during their monthly meeting Wednesday, is that the spring sports season won’t be truncated at all.

“I have a smile on my face,’’ Lombardi said after the meeting. “We would like to get a full (state-tournament) bracket in. With the students missing their whole season last year, we're going to give our best efforts to get a full pairing.”

Challenges can differ

The challenges differ from sport to sport. Volleyball is the only spring sport played indoors, so the PIAA guidelines for boys volleyball are similar to those used for girls volleyball in the fall — masks, social distancing, and strict limits on people allowed in the gym.

The differences are that those limits are higher than they were in the fall. There will be some spectators, and line judges, optional in the fall, will be standard now.

Boys lacrosse players are excused from wearing masks for the same reason football players were in the fall — their standard gear includes a helmet with a face guard and a mouthpiece.

In girls lacrosse, the rules and level of physicality are different. Players don’t wear helmets with the exception of goalies. Goalies will apparently not be required to wear masks. For nongoalies, guidelines are unclear.

The sport impacted least by pandemic protocols is probably tennis, which by its nature requires social distancing.

Elizabethtown coach Brenda McBride noted that during the pandemic, “tennis in Elizabethtown became a mainstay activity for many young athletes.”

‘Make this season last as long as possible’

The best high school teams and programs take on some aspects of a family. For a family, 2019 can seem like 10 years ago in some ways, and 10 minutes ago in others.

For L-S baseball, it has been a growth process.

Swarr, author of a book titled “A Competitor’s Heart: 369 Days of Development,” last spring led his players, just beginning to cope with the shutdown, through a series of Zoom meetings with other experts on motivation and mental toughness from a variety of fields.

“We’ve really been working at it since October 8, 2019,’’ Swarr said.

He admitted, though, that as spring sports finally got back to business in the last couple weeks, “I can’t believe how much we’re enjoying being on the field together.’’

Swarr’s players take turns speaking to the group about goals. It was senior pitcher Caleb Guyer’s turn the other day, and Swarr said he spoke for everybody:

“He said his goal was just to make this season last as long as possible.’’