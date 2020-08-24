District Three officials held a business meeting on Monday. Here are some highlights …

— Liability over COVID-19 cases continues to be a hot topic, and since public schools have sovereign immunity, there is no easy answer. Lampeter-Strasburg athletic director Branden Lippy said many schools — including L-S — have their student-athletes sign a participation waiver, which covers the risks of playing sports.

“We were told schools have sovereign immunity, so you can’t necessarily sue a government entity,” district executive director Ron Kennedy said. “There are questions about (liability) that aren’t answered yet, and hopefully they’ll get answered in the next couple of weeks.”

Individual districts are still waiting on guidance from the state about potential liability issues moving forward.

— Along those lines, female officials rep Cathy Wreski said she’s worried about losing game referees who might fear missing time from their full-time jobs if they test positive at a game and have to quarantine for 14 days. Male officials rep Bill McHale — a long-time Lancaster-Lebanon League official — said he’s suggesting referees do not carpool to venues, and arrive at games already in uniform to avoid using the facilities. The officials reps also discussed some game-day protocols for referees, so they can safely socially distance from players on the field and on the court.

— Cross country chair Hal Griffiths said no team tents will be permitted at the district finals, and that the races will be staggered at least an hour apart, so athletes can compete and then vacate the area while the next group comes in.

— District members unanimously approved the fall sports memos, which make the playoff brackets, times and sites official. District chairs previously approved the structures; Monday they made it official.

— Football teams that do not qualify for the district playoffs can add games through the Nov. 13-14 weekend.

— If games have to be canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests, it will go in the books as a no contest — not a forfeit. The district has yet to determine a minimum number of games a team must play to be eligible for the playoffs.

— District Three did not place a deadline on athletic programs opting out of fall sports, only that they report an opt-out as soon as possible. Lower Dauphin athletic director Dave Bitting said the situation is so fluid, it’s possible schools could opt out during the season. McCaskey is set to vote about the fate of its fall season on Sept. 8.

— District Three reported an income of $124,598 for the 2019-20 school year, including expenses for the spring season, which was canceled because of coronavirus concerns. The district had already purchased championship medals for the spring season.

