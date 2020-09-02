Guidelines for sports in Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 pandemic were adjusted by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office Monday, a tweak that may permit a limited number of spectators to attend high school events this fall.

“We’re better off this afternoon than we were this morning,’’ Robert Lombardi, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, said Wednesday.

The change is to the lengthy page of COVID-19 guidance on the governor’s web site at https://www.governor.pa.gov/covid-19/sports-guidance/, which on Wednesday included the note, “Issued June 10, 2020, last updated Sept. 2, 2020.’’

Under “Guidelines Applicable to All Sporting Events,’’ it reads:

“Spectators may attend sporting events, but count towards the statewide large gathering limitations (25 or fewer people indoors, 250 or fewer outdoors) and must follow the Universal Face Covering Order and social distancing guidance when arriving, attending, and departing the event.”

The limit of 25 people for indoor gatherings and 250 for outdoor gatherings is not new. The addendum at least adds clarity by specifying that the 25/250 may include spectators in addition to players, coaches, game officials and possibly media.

Who gets in to watch? Presumably, parents of the athletes would be first in line, but all of that is to be determined by leagues and individual schools.

Previously, members of the PIAA Board of Directors were on the record saying they did not believe the 25/250 could include spectators.

The prior guidelines, published June 10, read, "Sports-related activities at the PK-12 level are limited to student athletes, coaches, officials and staff only. … Visitors and spectators are prohibited from attending in-person sports-related activities.”

Lombardi sent Wolf’s office a letter on the spectator issue Friday, and received a response Wednesday that was simply a copy of what now appears on Wolf’s web site.

“There has been no negotiation,’’ Lombardi said. “There has been no input from us. We still have concerns about indoor sports.’’

Fall indoor sports are girls’ volleyball and water polo. No Lancaster-Lebanon League schools sponsor water polo, but they all play volleyball, a sport that is problematic with the 25-person indoor limit even without including spectators.

Cocalico athletic director and L-L volleyball chairman Roger Czerwinski last week shared with LNP the league’s recommended guidelines for games, which include having players not on the court hang out in the gym lobby rather than in the gym, on the bench.

“You look at volleyball, … two teams, coaches, officials, scorekeepers, trainers, you’re up to 21 or 22 people right there,’’ Lombardi said.

“Come on, man. Help us out a little bit.’’