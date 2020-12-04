A high school football player during a game Thursday night slammed a referee to the ground after the official ejected the player.

Emmanuel Duron, a senior defensive end at Edinburg High School in Texas, was on the sidelines when the ref announced his ejection. Duron raced on to the field and slammed into the official sending him to the ground.

Duron was restrained by teammates and coaches and then escorted from the stadium by police. The was official was evaluated for a concussion, according to The Monitor.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats' kicker and punter and a star wrestler, as reported by ESPN.

Here's video of the incident, which was in the first half during a game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.