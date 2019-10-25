It took less than a minute for Manheim Township's football team to get on the scoreboard Friday night.
Bryce Casey hooked around the right side for a gain of 13 yards before quarterback Harrison Kirk aired it out, finding Anthony Ivey with nothing between him and the end zone except a whole lot of green for the 67-yard score.
Just as quickly as the Blue Streaks' offense got off the field, the defense put it back on it. Township sacked the quarterback four times and forced punts on all but two drives to hand Hempfield its first shutout loss of the season, 49-0, in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One clash in Neffsville.
Kirk accounted for four touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground, and Jayden Floyd found the end zone twice as Township finished the regular season a perfect 10-0 — the program's first undefeated season since 1977.
In addition to the Joseph F. Kurjiaka Memorial Trophy, the win earned the Blue Streaks (6-0 in Section One) their third straight section title and their second outright in the last three years.
“It's pretty awesome,” Township coach Mark Evans said. “We wanted to put the bookend on the regular season. This group of kids is incredible. Now the kids can close that chapter in the regular season and get ready for the second season, where the records don't matter.”
Township's offense continued to cruise through the first half, scoring on all five drives.
Kirk connected with Ivey for the second strike, with the sophomore receiver shedding tackles and sliding down the sideline for a 55-yard touchdown. Stokes then hauled in a 10-yard score, Floyd rumbled in from 11 yards out on the first play of the second quarter, and Casey matched the feat three minutes later.
Kirk's plunge from the 1 made it a 42-0 game at halftime, and proved to be the last time most of the Blue Streaks' starters took the field.
As easy as things looked for the home team, Hempfield struggled against the top defense in the league.
The Black Knights (2-4, 4-6) went backward on their first drive, committing a costly penalty before Ben Mann sacked quarterback Colin Peters for a loss of 4 yards. Peters would be sacked twice on Hempfield's next drive, with Casey causing a loss of 3 yards and Grayson Kuhns pushing the ball back 9 yards.
The second half started with more issues for Hempfield, which fumbled away the opening kickoff. The Black Knights got the ball back right back, however, forcing Township backup quarterback Evan Clark to fumble inside the 15.
Clark made sure the turnover didn't hurt the Blue Streaks, turning around on defense to knock down a pass, nearly intercepting it for what would have been pick-6. The drive ended with a three-and-out, with Hempfield forced to punt from the end zone.
Clark added the final score of the night, rumbling in from 19 yards out with seven minutes left in the third quarter.