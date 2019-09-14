HERSHEY — The Hershey Hockey trophy didn’t have far to travel on Saturday, going home with the host Trojans after victories over a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey teams.
While neither Manheim Township nor Penn Manor claimed the ultimate title, there was some hardware making its way back to Lancaster County — a tournament MVP selection for Township goalie Vanessa Daniels.
“I didn’t even know that was a thing that really happened here,” Daniels admitted with a laugh. “I didn’t know that, but I was glad to have played a good game. Playing good teams can be discouraging sometimes when you lose, but to have the opportunity to play well is really nice.”
The senior keeper stopped a combined 17 shots in the tournament, including 13 against defending PIAA Class 3A champion Hershey in a 3-0 championship loss. Penn Manor, which fell to Hershey 2-1 in the first round, powered past Central York 6-1 in the consolation game.
Saturday’s schedule started off a bit soggy with rain scattered throughout the JV games, but as the weather cleared, the intensity picked up on both fields.
Township (3-5) battled through a slow start and 12 Central York penalty corners until Allison Cubell finally lit up the scoreboard midway through the period with an assist from Keliah Santiago in a 1-0 win.
It was another defensive battle on the far field, where Penn Manor (6-2) and Hershey seemed to pick right up from last season.
The Comets blanked the host squad 2-0 in the tournament opener last year before besting Township for the title. A week later, they played to a 3-3 draw before Hershey took the final win, eliminating Penn Manor in the state semifinals with a 1-0 victory before winning the 3A crown.
Saturday’s showdown at Hershey opened in much the same way as Penn Manor turned away a pair of corners and both teams shuffled the ball across the field. Maddie Zimmer, who was named co-MVP with Daniels, broke the deadlock with nine minutes left on the clock.
Taking off on a fast break, Zimmer dribbled to the top of the circle untouched, pulled back and fired a rocket into the backboard for the 1-0 lead. The Trojans doubled the advantage with just 40 seconds left in the half, turning their sixth corner into a goal from Katana Nelson.
Goalie CC Charles and the Penn Manor defense held off another 10 corners in the second half before the Comets got their only corner, and their only shot, of the game.
Penn Manor scores. Caity McGough with the rebound with 1:15 to play. Comets trail Hershey 2-1. #LLFieldHockey pic.twitter.com/azlE0RLfC4— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) September 14, 2019
Tiana Edwards took the insert around the right side and tried to center the ball, while Hershey’s Shea Tartara reached out her stick for the block and goalie Macy Andres slid out for the stop. Instead, the ball bounced to Caity McGough, who lifted it into the net.
Penn Manor couldn’t close the gap, but the offense found its rhythm in the consolation game. Anna May Barbusca and Jasmine Miller each scored twice, while Edwards and Malayna Kahl each added a goal within the span of 34 seconds in the first half.
Unfortunately for Manheim Township, the goals came even faster for Hershey in the championship.
Nelson connected on a corner just 21 seconds into the game for the game-winner. Ten minutes later, Zimmer made it a 2-0 game on a penalty stroke.
From there, Daniels took over, knocking away five more corners before making her biggest stand on another corner with time expiring. Dropping to her knees, the senior walled off the far side of the cage and stuck her right arm up to swat the ball out of bounds.
“It’s mostly just staying in the zone, trying to tell my teammates to mark because that’s so important back there and I couldn’t do it without them,” Daniels said of her mindset.
“I just try to pay attention to the ball, not close my eyes and don't be scared of it , I guess,” she added with a laugh.
While Daniels held her ground, including taking a hard shot that boomed off her chest, the Township offense was struggling to get the ball past midfield. The Blue Streaks earned just one corner in the game, but couldn't get a clear shot on goal.
Instead, Hershey added another tally on a rebound with just over 10 minutes to play.
“We're really strong defensively,” Township coach Maci Langone said, "but we don't want to play a defensive game all of the time. We're working on things offensively and we have to start getting that spark going.”
Maddie Zimmer with the penalty stroke, giving Hershey a 2-0 lead with 19:48 left in the half. #LLFieldHockey pic.twitter.com/J9e6b8pow3— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) September 14, 2019