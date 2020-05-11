The Hershey Bears and the other American Hockey League teams announced in a press release today that the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL season will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bears compiled 81 points with a 37-18-3-4 record and were second in both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference.

"We firmly believe we had a great chance of bringing a championship to Chocolatetown this year," said Bears Vice President of Hockey Operations, Bryan Helmer via the release. "We are very disappointed that we will not get to see that goal achieved for our team and, most importantly, for our tremendous fans. However, during this difficult time, the health and safety of our community needs to be the number one priority."

The Bears last game was a 3-2 loss at Portland on March 8.

Hershey had 14 games remaining in the regular season, including six it was to host at the Giant Center.

For anyone who bought tickets to the remaining games, here's a link to answer you questions.