A "Let our Kids Play in PA Rally" is being held today at the state capital beginning at 11 a.m.. The purpose is "advocating for the continuation of interscholastic and youth sports in the Commonwealth and the retraction of the Governor's recommendation to cancel sports until at least January of 2021," according to the Facebook post announcing the event..

Here's a link to the post, which is sponsored by Julie Wagner Burkhart and Rachellle Gibbs, that has information including the agenda and how to sign up for the rally.