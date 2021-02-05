Because of the truncated season, and because the L-L League will not count crossover games toward the league standings this winter, the section races are nearing the finishing line with 17 days to go before the final night of league play on Feb. 22.

Three of the five sections feature an outright leader, while the other two are all tied up in the loss column, with the countdown clock ticking.

Here’s a look at the section races heading into Friday’s games …

SECTION 1

OUT FRONT: Hempfield (5-1) and Cedar Crest (4-1) share the lead in the loss column, and they split their season series. The Falcons’ 52-44 win over the Black Knights on Jan. 29 snapped Hempfield’s 18-game league winning streak.

STILL IN THE MIX: Manheim Township (3-3) is hanging on by a thread, but needs two wins and help just to force a tie and trigger a 1-game playoff. The Blue Streaks still have a date with Cedar Crest, so they can throw a monkey wrench into the proceedings.

WHAT’S LEFT: Hempfield, the defending champ, is at Penn Manor on Feb. 8 and at McCaskey on Feb. 9 … Cedar Crest hosts McCaskey on Friday, is at Township on Feb. 9 and finishes up at home against Penn Manor on Feb. 20 … Township is at Penn Manor on Friday and home with Cedar Crest on Feb. 9. … With Cedar Crest not wrapping up until Feb. 20, this section might be hanging in the balance for an extra week or so while teams are playing their crossover games. Get comfy.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

OUT FRONT: Elizabethtown (3-0) and Conestoga Valley (1-0) are undefeated in league play, although the Buckskins are in postponement mode and aren’t set to return until Feb. 8. E-town and CV were playing in Witmer back on Jan. 27 when the Bucks were informed at halftime that they immediately had to go into quarantine. … Turns out that game will be resumed on Feb. 20, when CV goes to E-town. They’ll play the second half starting at 5 p.m. — E-town has a 33-16 lead, FYI — and then the Bears and the Bucks will play their regularly scheduled Section 2 game at 7:30 for a double-dip.

STILL IN THE MIX: Defending champ Ephrata (4-1) has been minding its own business; the Mountaineers have had to wait out PPD games vs. CV, Lebanon and Warwick, as the Section 2 combatants have struggled the most with coronavirus shutdowns. Ephrata still has dates vs. the co-leaders, so the Mounts are still very much in this.

WHAT’S LEFT: E-town is at Warwick on Feb. 6, at Lebanon on Feb. 8, at Ephrata on Feb. 9 and then they’ll play those two games vs. CV on Feb. 20 … CV has a long haul in a short window: Feb. 8 vs. Warwick, Feb. 9 at Lebanon, Feb. 13 vs. Ephrata, Feb. 16 at Ephrata, Feb. 19 at Warwick, and then the twin-bill at E-town on Feb. 20 … Ephrata is at home vs. E-town on Feb. 9, at CV on Feb. 13 and then home with the Bucks on Feb. 16. … Not even making a prediction with this race, with entirely too many games on the schedule. Plus, E-town/CV aren’t finishing up until Feb. 20, so this race will likely go down to the wire.

SECTION 3

OUT FRONT: Cocalico (4-1) is alone in first place; the Eagles captured that spot with a solid win over Lampeter-Strasburg on Thursday. The Pioneers (5-2) dipped to solo second place after that setback.

STILL IN THE MIX: Manheim Central (4-3) only has one section game left, but the Barons can make a mess of things with a win there. Keep reading.

WHAT’S LEFT: Cocalico hosts defending champ Solanco on Friday, is at Central on Feb. 8 and finishes up Feb. 15 at home with Garden Spot … L-S has one section game remaining: Feb. 8 vs. Garden Spot … Central finishes up Feb. 8 at home with Cocalico. Circle that one. … L-S and Central will both be finished this coming Monday night, and they’ll post their league records and wait for Cocalico to wrap it up Feb. 15. Still plenty of work to be done here, so tread lightly.

SECTION 4

OUT FRONT: Lancaster Catholic (4-0) is alone in first place, but the Crusaders are in lockdown mode until Feb. 12. They’ll have some rust to kick-off when they get back on the court late next week. Catholic has won three section titles and three L-L League crowns in a row.

STILL IN THE MIX: Elco (3-1) is alone in second place, and still has one head-to-head meeting with Catholic remaining, so this isn’t over yet. And with just four teams in Section 4 this season, those teams will only have six league contests to determine the section champ.

WHAT’S LEFT: Catholic hosts Elco on Feb. 15 and is at Donegal on Feb. 20 … Elco hosts Donegal on Feb. 13 and is at Catholic on Feb. 15. So we’re looking at another couple of weeks in this race because Catholic and Donegal have both dealt with shutdowns this winter. Circle Elco at Catholic on Feb. 15 for sure. The Crusaders won at Elco back on Jan. 8, but it was a close game that went right down to the tape. … Catholic has nonleague dates vs. Eastern York, Trinity and Delone Catholic and a crossover game vs. L-S on hold; no word yet if the Crusaders are going to reschedule any of those games. The league mandated that teams reschedule section games first.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

SECTION 5

OUT FRONT: Lancaster Mennonite (7-0) is closing in fast on clinching section gold, with three games to go in a 10-game section slate with six teams on board here.

STILL IN THE MIX: Columbia (4-1) and Annville-Cleona (4-2) have been hovering around the 2-line all winter, and the Crimson Tide still has one more crack at Mennonite this season.

WHAT’S LEFT: Mennonite hosts Columbia on Feb. 9, is at Lancaster Country Day on Feb. 11 and wraps up Feb. 17 at Octorara … Columbia is at A-C on Friday, will welcome Country Day on Feb. 8, is at Mennonite on Feb. 9, home vs. Octorara on Feb. 11 and then home with A-C on Feb. 17 … A-C hosts Columbia on Friday, welcomes Country Day on Feb. 9, is at Pequea Valley on Feb. 11 and is at Columbia on Feb. 17. … Still some work to be done yes, but Mennonite is comfortably in the driver’s seat on the 1-line.

And sorry, still no official word on the L-L League playoff bracket. We're hearing only the section champs will qualify, but we can't report what the matchups will look like with a 5-section format. Sit tight.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage