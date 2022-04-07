Five players with Lancaster ties were in spring training with major league clubs. Three Lancaster-Lebanon League alums and two Millersville University grads were vying for roster spots. Here's how they fared this spring.

Travis Jankowski

Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad who played last season with the Philadelphia Phillies, was a non-roster invitee in the New York Mets camp.

An outfielder, he made the opening-day roster and will begin the season with the Mets in Washington.

Jankowski, who played college ball at Stony Brook, was 4 for 18 with four walks and a stolen base in 12 preseason games.

This will be his eighth season in the majors.

He was a defensive standout making numerous diving catches this spring, including the one below.

Cam Gallagher

Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, will be backup Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

For Gallagher, who hit .318 (7 for 22) with two home runs in spring games, it will be his sixth season with the Royals.

Chas McCormick

McCormick will begin the season as the Houston Astros starting center fielder. The Millersville grad hit .257 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs in his rookie season last year.

McCormick played four seasons for the Marauders before selected by the Astros in the 21st round of the 2017 draft.

Tim Mayza

Mayza, a lefty reliever, will fill a setup role in the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen. Another Millersville grad, he was chosen by the Blue Jays in the 12th round of the 2013 draft.

Since making his his MLB debut in 2017 and has pitched in 185 games over four seasons. He's 9-5 with a 4.24 ERA. He missed the 2020 season due to elbow surgery.

In 157 innings, he has a 1.268 WHIP, recorded 179 strikeouts and walked 57.

Derek Fisher

Fisher, a Cedar Crest grad, was non-roster invitee in camp with the Minnesota Twins. The outfielder was a member of the Houston Astros World Series champion team in 2017, his rookie season. He scored the winning run in the 10th inning of Game 5 to give the Astros a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has also played for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fisher will begin the season playing for the St. Paul Saints, the Twins Triple-A affiliate.

Fisher had three hits in just 14 at-bats this spring, including the home run below.