The memorial service to remember Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 will be held today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The "Celebration of Life" ceremony, which is sold out, will be available on a variety of television outlets and streaming services.

Beginning at 1 p.m. CNN, ESPN, NBA TV and the BET Network will televise the event, which is scheduled to last until 3 p.m.

The E! Network is set to come on the air for the celebration beginning at 12:30 p.m.

In addition to the TV broadcasts, a number of streaming services on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube will carry the memorial. "Entertainment Tonight," Yahoo Sports and news streams from NBC, ABC and CBS will also livestream the event.