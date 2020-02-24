Mavericks Lakers Basketball

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

 Michael Owen Baker

The memorial service to remember Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 will be held today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The "Celebration of Life" ceremony, which is sold out, will be available on a variety of television outlets and streaming services.

Beginning at 1 p.m. CNN, ESPN, NBA TV and the BET Network will televise the event, which is scheduled to last until 3 p.m.

The E! Network is set to come on the air for the celebration beginning at 12:30 p.m.

In addition to the TV broadcasts, a number of streaming services on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube will carry the memorial. "Entertainment Tonight," Yahoo Sports and news streams from NBC, ABC and CBS will also livestream the event.