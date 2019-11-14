Injuries are a part of football. It just seems like Lampeter-Strasburg has had a bit more than most this fall.
The first came in the season-opener, when starting quarterback Sean McTaggart went down with a season-ending knee injury.
The second came in Week Three when starting center Neil Eckman went out with a season-ending spinal injury.
Another came in the regular season finale when junior QB Conner Nolt, the superb backup who had taken over for McTaggart, hurt his ankle in the second quarter and missed the next week’s district playoff opener, where leading rusher Bryan McKim hobbled to the sideline with a lower body injury late in the fourth quarter.
McKim ended up missing the last week’s district quarterfinal upset of top-seeded and previously unbeaten York Suburban.
“We’ve overcome a lot this year,” senior tight end/linebacker Jacob Kopelman said at Monday’s practice. “In the locker room and on the field, we’ve overcome a lot of adversity.”
Up next, the No. 8-seeded Pioneers (9-3) are preparing for this Friday’s District 3 Class 4A semifinal at No. 4 seed Bishop McDevitt. The Crusaders are the defending district champs and have won seven district crowns in the last nine years, and 14 overall.
Tell Kopelman that and he’ll point to how the hurdles L-S has already overcome this season have molded the Pioneers into a team that’s not intimidated by daunting challenges, even against a Bishop McDevitt program that is 4-0 all-time against L-S in the playoffs.
“We fear no man,” Kopelman said. “We fear no opponent.”
One of the driving forces behind that mentality is Nolt, who was thought to have suffered a season-ending injury in the regular season finale at Cocalico, where a lineman came down on his right ankle midway through the second quarter. Nolt taped up the ankle at halftime and finished the game, only realizing the severity of the injury when the adrenaline wore off afterward.
“I had an avulsion fracture and three sprained ligaments in my right ankle,” Nolt said. “They told me it was going to be a six- to eight-week recovery.”
Less than two weeks later, Nolt took a walking boot off his right foot and tested the ankle.
“I went down to the track last Wednesday and ran a bit,” Nolt said. “I came up on the field and ran a bit. I was feeling pretty good.”
Lampeter-Strasburg QB @ConnerNolt is rockin' the red 'Relentless' wristband in support of L-S alum @rsm1th_ in his fight with Leukemia pic.twitter.com/mSHP79AWUZ— John Walk (@JWalkLNP) November 12, 2019
Asked where his toughness comes from, Nolt said, “This team has been through so much. I did not want to just let them down like that.”
Backups Logan Bradley and Berkeley Wagner split QB duties in the Pioneers’ 34-7 win over Elco in the district opener. Nolt returned and completed six of 11 passes for 87 yards in last Friday’s upset win at York Suburban, with L-S relying more on its defense and the run game on offense.
But Nolt has been mostly stellar in the pocket this year, completing 74 of 146 passes for 1,458 yards and 15 touchdowns to only three interceptions.
“His arm strength is solid,” longtime L-S coach John Manion said. “If he would have been playing quarterback a lot more before this year, his decision-making would be better, but he’s just got to get out a little bit quicker.”
That quick release will play a factor against a lights-out Bishop McDevitt defense that will try to make Nolt uncomfortable.
“That’s the key to this week,” Manion said. “There’s going to be a lot of pressure on him.”
By the way, Manion said leading rusher McKim is a game-time decision. In other words, the Pioneers again have hurdles in front of them as they have all season.
“And the weather is going to be a factor,” Nolt said. “It’s going to be cold. We haven’t played in a really cold game. And we’re playing a good private school with a strong history. We just have to show out on Friday.”