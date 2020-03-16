The coronavirus forced spring training to be canceled. That cut camp short for three Lancaster-Lebanon League alums vying for spots on big league rosters.

Here's a look at how Cam Gallagher, Travis Jankowski and Derek Fisher were progressing before COVID-19 shuttered their clubhouses.

Cam Gallagher

Cam Gallagher, who is competing to back-up Kansas Royals catcher Salvador Perez, hit .292 this spring. In nine games, he was 7 for 24, including two doubles, with three RBIs.

Cam Gallagher's stats via MLB.com

Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, was selected by the Royals in the second round (65th overall) of the 2011 draft.

He made his major league debut in 2017. Last year, his first full season in the majors, he suffered a left oblique strain which cut his season short. He did not play after Aug. 4.

He was on a hot streak just before his injury. He batted .318 (14 for 44) with two homers, five RBIs and an on-base percentage of .400 in his final 15 games of the 2019 season.

Cam Gallagher's 2019 game-by-game stats from ESPN.com

For his career, he has hit .230 (49 for 213) with five homers.

Defensively, he threw out 20 percent of runners trying to steal, gunning down five of 25 on steal attempts.

Travis Jankowski

Jankowski was playing well this spring until he injured his left hamstring in a game on Feb. 29. Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad, is looking to make the Cincinnati Reds as a reserve outfielder.

The 28-year-old was batting .571 in four preseason games. He was 4 for 7, including two doubles. But he hurt his hamstring running to second on the second of those doubles.

Travis Jankowski's stats from MLB.com

This is Jankowski's first camp with the Reds after eight seasons in the San Diego Padres organization. He was selected by the Padres out of Stony Brook in the 2012 draft with the 44th overall pick.

He was traded to the Reds in the offseason.

He was expected to be ready for the regular season, which he will now have more time to prepare for.

Jankowski batted .241 (209 for 869) in 334 MLB games since he made his big league debut in 2015.

Known for his speed, he has stolen 62 bases and he can play all three outfield positions.

Derek Fisher

Fisher hit .250 (6 for 24), including two doubles in his first camp with the Toronto Blue Jays. The outfielder was selected by Houston out of the University of Virginia with the 37th overall pick in the 2014 draft. He was then traded by the Astros to the Blue Jays at last season's trade deadline.

Fisher, who is a Cedar Crest grad was a member of the Astros 2017 World series championship team.

In 152 major league games, Fisher hit .191 (71 for 371) with 16 homers and 30 extra-base hits.

Derek Fisher's stats via MLB.com

