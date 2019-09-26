Friday night marks the start of the back half of the regular season in what will be Week Six of action. Thus, some games might feel as though a little bit more importance are riding on them as section crowns and playoff berths are on the horizon.

With that said, this week’s Lancaster-Lebanon League action is highlighted by two Section One games between undefeated teams, and a big-time Section Two rivalry game. Here’s a look at all 12 matchups.

Cross-over:

Lampeter-Strasburg (5-0 overall) at Hempfield (1-4): Cedar Crest running back Tyler Cruz rushed for 318 yards against Hempfield a week ago. Now, the Black Knights face one of the league’s top rushing attacks in the Pioneers, who are averaging nearly 300 rushing yards a game with their spread/wing-T attack. …L-S is off to its best start since 2010, when the Pioneers began the year 9-0 en route to reaching the district semifinals. ...L-S and Hempfield have squared off in seven of the previous nine seasons, with Hempfield having won the last five meetings. L-S last beat Hempfield in 2011.

Section One:

Manheim Township (1-0 league, 5-0 overall) at Wilson (1-0, 5-0): Two years ago Manheim Township snapped Wilson’s 68-game L-L regular season win streak. But Wilson got payback in 2018 in the form of a 16-14 victory. And Friday could again be a defensive slugfest between the league’s top-two run defenses. So perhaps both offensive units will look to move the ball through the air, where Manheim Township senior QB Harrison Kirk (62-of-96, 939 passing yards, 10 TDs) and Wilson junior QB Kaleb Brown (44-of-67, 654 passing yards, 11 TDs) are highly capable of getting things done. ...Wilson leads Township in their all-time series, 37-9-1.

Cedar Crest (2-0, 5-0) at Warwick (2-0, 5-0): More digging will be required to look back further into the LNP archives beyond 1985, but at least in those last 34 years neither Cedar Crest nor Warwick has ever started a season 6-0, a feat Friday’s winner will accomplish…it’s the start of a brutal three-game stretch for Warwick against undefeateds Cedar Crest, Manheim Township and Wilson. ...Cedar Crest’s 4-3 defense is holding opponents to 95.4 passing yards a game and will certainly be tested by Warwick’s 1-back spread attack that leads the league in yards per game (450.6), passing TDs (18) and is second in total passing yards (1,377). The Warriors can run the ball, too, with workhorse back Colton Miller, whose 480 rushing yards is top-10 among L-L rushers …Speaking of running the ball, Cedar Crest’s Tyler Cruz put up 318 rushing yards and three TDs in last week’s 34-21 win over Hempfield. His 812 rushing yards leads all L-L ball-carriers. ...For what it’s worth, the Warwick defense has allowed a league-best 33 total points thus far.

McCaskey (0-2, 0-5) at Penn Manor (0-2, 1-4): The Red Tornado have chance to pick up its first win under new coach Sam London, as McCaskey is still looking to snap a lengthy losing streak that sits at 11 games. Meanwhile, the Comets have lost four-straight but did show some life in last week’s 51-24 loss to Wilson in which Penn Manor took the first lead, 8-0, and put up a season-high in points.

Section Two:

Cocalico (1-0, 4-1) at Manheim Central (1-0, 3-2): Manheim Central has won 19 Section Two games in a row, and has beat Cocalico five-straight times, including in the District Three playoffs each of the last three years. The last time the Eagles beat the Barons was in the 2016 regular season in a 28-24 victory when Noah Palm was a starting freshman safety. …The Barons finally got their offense clicking in last Friday’s lopsided win at E-town, with QB Evan Simon tossing a season-high 357 passing yards to go along with 74 rushing yards, his favorite target being senior wideout Colby Wagner, whose 16 receptions tied an L-L single-game record. Wagner second in the league in receptions (32) and receiving yards (443)...Perhaps the Barons go back to the air against a Cocalico defense that has allowed the fifth-most passing yards among L-L teams (782), including 201 to Manheim Township last week. ...Last week, Simon became the ninth QB in L-L history with 6,000 passing yards. He now sits eighth all-time with 6,303 career passing yards. He has a way to go to pass the seventh-ranked passer in L-L League history; Elco grad Jeff Martin is at No. 7 with 6,750 yards. ...Cocalico fullback Austin Vang, QB/safety Noah Palm and running back/d-back Ronald Zahm were all hobbled by the end of last Friday’s loss to Manheim Township. It’s unclear of their status for Friday, but Eagles’ coach Dave Gingrich said by phone Thursday evening, “we’re in much better shape health-wise now than we were at the end of last Friday. And I’ll just keep it at that.”

Garden Spot (0-2, 0-5) at Conestoga Valley (1-0, 1-4): Conestoga Valley put up a season-high in points scored and picked up its first win of the season with last Saturday’s 42-28 road victory at Solanco, which also snapped an eight-game losing streak. A CV win on Friday would give them back-to-back wins since the middle of last season, when it topped Solanco in Week Five and Garden Spot in Week Six …The Spartans haven’t beaten the Buckskins since 2013.

Solanco (1-1, 3-2) at Elizabethtown (0-2, 2-3): Solanco won this matchup in overtime two years ago, 28-27. E-town won last year’s meeting in a shootout, 45-44. So perhaps another nail-biter is in store. …After a 2-0 start, E-town has been outscored 133-27 in three-straight losses. And Bears’ sophomore QB Patrick Gilhool has missed the last two games to injury, with freshman QB Josh Rudy stepping in. On the other side, the E-town defense got gashed through the air in last week’s 54-6 loss to Manheim Central. Now it’ll have to slow down a run-heavy Solanco offense that still managed to put up 407 rushing yards in its 42-28 setback to CV last Saturday. The Mules are averaging a league-best 356.6 rushing yards per game.

Section Three:

Annville-Cleona (3-1, 3-2) at Lancaster Catholic (3-1, 4-1): The Crusaders’ 14-game regular season win streak came to an end in last Friday’s 30-22 Section Three road loss at Lebanon. But the Cedars did most of their offensive damage through the air. Meanwhile, A-C’s veer offense has the second-best rushing attack in the league with 297.4 rushing yards per game, and will face a Lancaster Catholic defense that’s holding opponents to 82.8 rushing yards a game, the third-best mark in the league. ...Keep an eye on this: Lancaster Catholic struggled preventing the big play last week in giving up scores on a blocked punt, a 72-yard punt return and a 40-yard pass. And now it gets an A-C team coming off a 70-43 win over Columbia in which the Dutchmen had four TDs on plays of 30 yards or more to go along with 30-yard interception and 81-yard kickoff returns for scores.

Lebanon (3-1, 3-2) at Columbia (1-3, 2-3): The Cedars are coming off an impressive 30-22 win over previously unbeaten Lancaster Catholic, when Lebanon wideout Alex Rufe tallied 142 receiving yards on eight receptions, one of them for a TD and two of them on 2-point conversion plays. That went along with Rufe’s 72-yard punt return for a score. …The Tide are coming off a 70-43 loss to Annville-Cleona. ...Columbia senior QB Matt McCleary leads all L-L signal-callers in passing yards (1,407), pass completions (93) and pass attempts (165). His favorite target is Ryan Redding, whose 37 receptions and 570 receiving yards are both league-best marks. ...Perhaps this all adds up to a potential high-scoring, pass-happy affair on Friday. Then again, Lebanon won last year’s contest, 15-6.

Octorara (2-2, 2-3) at Donegal (4-0, 4-1): After a season-opening 17-7 setback to E-town, Donegal has won four in a row and enters Friday sitting in first place atop the Section Three standings. Meanwhile, Octorara is 2-1 in its last three games after an 0-2 start. And two of the Braves’ three losses came by single-digit margins. So Octorara has been in just about every game. The lone standout is the 34-7 Week Two loss at Annville-Cleona in which the Bravers were gashed for 348 rushing yards, which is worth mentioning here considering Donegal prefers a run-first attack with its Wing-T offense that’s averaging 229.4 rushing yards a clip. And Indians’ senior running back Joe Fox is coming off a career-high 162 rushing yards in last week’s 31-13 win at Ephrata.

Ephrata (2-2, 2-3) at Elco (2-2, 2-3): After an 0-3 start, Elco has won two in a row, including last week’s 37-7 victory at Northern Lebanon in which Raiders’ QB Braden Bohannon got it done on the ground with 177 rushing yards and four TDs. Meanwhile, Ephrata is on a two-game skid in which it has been ouscored 74-27. ...These teams have met three times in the previous five seasons, and Elco has won all three, including last year’s 21-18 victory in which Mountaineers’ QB Caden Keefer shredded Elco for 228 passing yards before going down in the second half with an ankle injury and watching the Raiders pull away with two late interceptions.

Northern Lebanon (0-4, 0-5) at Pequea Valley (0-4, 0-5): The winner picks up their first victory of the season, as Pequea Valley is looking to snap a 15-game losing streak while Northern Lebanon’s skid sits at nine games in a row - the Vikings’ lone victory of last season came against the Braves. While both teams have given up about the same amount of points, the Vikings hold the offensive edge with about 600 more yards than the Braves, in part thanks to senior Northern Lebanon senior QB Ethan Borcky, whose 807 passing yards is top-nine among L-L signal-callers.

LNP sports writer Jeff Reinhart contributed to this report.