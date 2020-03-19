Unlike the other spring sports, the PIAA was able to complete its wrestling championships on March 7 before the coronavirus forced the swimming and basketball competitions to cease.

Manheim Central's Will Betancourt became the 24th state champ from Lancaster County or the Lancaster-Lebanon League when he won the Class 3A 120-pound title March 7.

Betancourt was the ninth champion from Central, most of any L-L League school.

The first state champ from Lancaster County was Robert Miller, who wrestled for McCaskey in 1945.

Two wrestlers from the county won multiple titles. Manheim Township's Bob Funk won wrestling gold in 1964 and 1965, while Solanco's Thomas Haines is the county's only four-time champ taking titles in 2011-12-13 and 14.

State senator Scott Martin earned a championship wrestling for Lancaster Catholic in 1990.

Here's a list of all the state wrestling champions from a Lancaster County or Lancaster-Lebanon League school.

Robert Miller -- McCaskey, 1945

Rod Gibble -- Manheim Central, 1957

Bob Bell -- Columbia, 1960

Jere Herr -- Penn Manor, 1963

Bob Funk -- Manheim Township, 1964 and 1965

Allen Uyeda -- Conestoga Valley, 1966

Karl Ginder -- Manheim Central, 1968

Dan Blakinger -- Manheim Township, 1970

Tom Miller -- Elizabethtown, 1987

Scott Henry -- Manheim Central, 1987

Scott Martin -- Lancaster Catholic, 1990

Scott Auker -- Manheim Central, 1991

John Garcia -- McCaskey, 1992

Troy Barbush -- Manheim Central, 1994

Jason Parmer -- Manheim Central, 1995

Joe Dougherty -- Manheim Central, 1997

Pete Mielnik -- Ephrata, 1997

Jim Collins -- Northern Lebanon, 2001

Steve Borja, Jr., -- Garden Spot, 2002

Jordan Enck -- Manheim Central, 2008

Dan Neff -- Solanco, 2011

Thomas Haines -- Solanco, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 (county's only 4-time champ)

Stephen Loiseau -- Lancaster Catholic, 2014

Will Betancourt -- Manheim Central, 2020