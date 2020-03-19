Unlike the other spring sports, the PIAA was able to complete its wrestling championships on March 7 before the coronavirus forced the swimming and basketball competitions to cease.
Manheim Central's Will Betancourt became the 24th state champ from Lancaster County or the Lancaster-Lebanon League when he won the Class 3A 120-pound title March 7.
HERSHEY – Will Betancourt is a state champion.
Betancourt was the ninth champion from Central, most of any L-L League school.
HERSHEY — Will Betancourt stood, shook both fists at the sky in jubilation, waved, pointed a…
The first state champ from Lancaster County was Robert Miller, who wrestled for McCaskey in 1945.
Two wrestlers from the county won multiple titles. Manheim Township's Bob Funk won wrestling gold in 1964 and 1965, while Solanco's Thomas Haines is the county's only four-time champ taking titles in 2011-12-13 and 14.
State senator Scott Martin earned a championship wrestling for Lancaster Catholic in 1990.
Here's a list of all the state wrestling champions from a Lancaster County or Lancaster-Lebanon League school.
Robert Miller -- McCaskey, 1945
Rod Gibble -- Manheim Central, 1957
Bob Bell -- Columbia, 1960
Jere Herr -- Penn Manor, 1963
Bob Funk -- Manheim Township, 1964 and 1965
Allen Uyeda -- Conestoga Valley, 1966
Karl Ginder -- Manheim Central, 1968
Dan Blakinger -- Manheim Township, 1970
Tom Miller -- Elizabethtown, 1987
Scott Henry -- Manheim Central, 1987
Scott Martin -- Lancaster Catholic, 1990
Scott Auker -- Manheim Central, 1991
John Garcia -- McCaskey, 1992
Troy Barbush -- Manheim Central, 1994
Jason Parmer -- Manheim Central, 1995
Joe Dougherty -- Manheim Central, 1997
Pete Mielnik -- Ephrata, 1997
Jim Collins -- Northern Lebanon, 2001
Steve Borja, Jr., -- Garden Spot, 2002
Jordan Enck -- Manheim Central, 2008
Dan Neff -- Solanco, 2011
Thomas Haines -- Solanco, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 (county's only 4-time champ)
Stephen Loiseau -- Lancaster Catholic, 2014
Will Betancourt -- Manheim Central, 2020