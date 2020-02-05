The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball tournament begins Friday with a pair of first-round games, followed by the quarterfinal round Monday. Here is what the tournament setup looks like...
Friday February 7, 2020, First-round games, at Warwick:
5:30 p.m., Section Four runner-up Elco (18-4) vs. Section Two runner-up Elizabethtown (16-6)
7:30 p.m., Section Five runner-up Lancaster Mennonite (11-11) vs. Section Three runner-up Cocalico (11-10)
Monday February 10, 2020, L-L quarterfinals:
7 p.m., Cocalico/Lancaster Mennonite winner at Section One champion Cedar Crest (19-3)
7 p.m., E-town/Elco winner at Section Two champion Lampeter-Strasburg (15-7)
7 p.m., Section Five champion Columbia (16-6) at Section Two champion Warwick (17-4)
7 p.m., Section One runner-up McCaskey (14-7) at Section Four champion Lancaster Catholic (19-2)
Wednesday February 12, L-L League semifinals, at neutral site(s), to be announced
Friday, February 14, L-L championship game, 7 p.m., at Manheim Township