Here is what we learned about the L-L League football teams from Friday’s Week 4 games, as told by the reporters who covered all of the action.

Pequea Valley’s game against Annville-Cleona was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in PV’s school district. That game will be played Nov. 6. A-C added a nonleague game Monday at home at 5 p.m. against James Buchanan.

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: As the saying goes, you are what your record is, and the Falcons are 0-4. Another number that tells a lot of the story: 12 turnovers in four games. You can usually tell when teams are letting go of the rope, though, and the Falcons aren’t. They out-gained Hempfield on Friday. Their defense is getting better, QB Chris Danz can spin it, RB-LB Aadyn Richards is a two-way stud, and the schedule is about to get a bit friendlier. — Mike Gross

HEMPFIELD: The Black Knights have a lot of the right elements —an active, athletic defense, a workhorse running back in Tanner Hess — although Hess wasn’t involved in the second half of Friday’s defeat of Cedar Crest — and, in junior Cameron Harbaugh, a smooth, tough QB who looks nothing like a first-year starter just four games in. Is Hempfield ready for the big stage? We’re about to find out; the regular season ends with Manheim Township, Wilson and Warwick. — Mike Gross

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: The Blue Streaks picked up their second victory in a row, a defensive-struggle 14-6 victory over Penn Manor to even their record at 2-2. Township’s rush defense has been particularly gnarly during the Streaks’ two-game winning streak. Two weeks ago, in a 49-14 win over Cedar Crest, Township allowed 17 rushing yards on 18 attempts. The Comets managed just 28 rushing yards on 23 attempts. That’s 45 rushing yards on 41 attempts — a stingy 1.1-yard per-carry average — for the Streaks’ streaking defense in the last two games. — Jeff Reinhart

McCASKEY: Offense continues to be the biggest struggle for the Red Tornado, now owners of a 21-game losing streak. Davion Scarborough became McCaskey’s third starting quarterback in four games, when he lined up under center Friday against Wilson. He completed just 1 of 7 passes for 11 yards, as the Tornado’s offense mustered only 106 total yards — 49 yards below its season average through the first three games. — Joel Schreiner

PENN MANOR: The Comets got the defensive effort they’ve been itching for — holding to Manheim Township to just a tick over 200 yards, eight first downs and two touchdowns — but Penn Manor couldn’t muster enough offense in a 14-6 setback against the Streaks. The Comets played with a lead into the second half, but couldn’t cash in after a first-quarter TD, and slipped to 0-4. But Penn Manor played its best defensive game to date this season, and that’s certainly something to build off of moving forward. — Jeff Reinhart

WILSON: The Bulldogs’ offense remained consistent, picking up 284 total yards — which matched their season average — in a lopsided win over McCaskey. QB Kaleb Brown completed just 5 of 13 passes for 55 yards, but three of those receptions went for touchdowns, including a pair to Troy Corson, who made a triumphant return from an injury. Wilson’s defense, meanwhile, remained stingy, as it held the Tornado to 106 total yards and just 1-for-12 on third-down conversions. — Joel Schreiner

SECTION 2

COCALICO: The Eagles understand the mistakes they made in last week’s setback against Solanco, and know they can’t occur again if they want to make the playoffs. The key is continuity, like they displayed in their 33-7 win over Conestoga Valley. Once again, the men in the trenches were stellar on both sides of the ball, with OT Ryan Brubaker leading an offensive side that helped plow the road for nearly 400 yards on the ground, and Ben Bearinger on a defensive side that allowed 2.8 yards per play and a meager 1.1 yards per rush against the Buckskins. Behind center, Carson Nash has emerged as a true leader. In addition to being able to toss the ball when needed, he is a more than capable runner, to go along with his stable of speedy backs. There was also FB Austin Vang, whose runs gave those studying films another headache to worry about, as his speed let him average 22 yards each time he touched the ball. — Matt Pawlikowski

CONESTOGA VALLEY: Sometimes records aren’t a good indication of how good a team is, which might be the case for the Buckskins, who dipped to 1-2 after falling to Cocalico. It all depends on the maturity of sophomore QB Macoy Kneisley, who showed some signs of brilliance against the Eagles. Zach Fisher has good hands and speed, while fellow playmakers Jaiyell Plowden, James Williams and Keaghan Sweigart also possess those gifts. If Kneisley can connect with them more often in the flats and on the long ball, as he was close to doing against Cocalico on many occasions, that spark could produce more points and put the Bucks in the win column. But for Kneisley to do that, he needs more help from his O-line — which boasts 6-6, 315-pound guard Thomas Ripson — and also some help from the defense. The problem here is depth, as Fisher’s and Sweigart’s names were heard quite a bit on tackles out of the secondary against Cocalico. — Matt Pawlikowski

ELIZABETHTOWN: Much will be made about coach Andy Breault's decision to insert sophomore backup QB Josh Rudy into the game during the second quarter against Warwick, moving junior starter Pat Gilhool to wideout in the process. Pump the brakes a bit on that; Braxton Cicero went out with a hand injury early in the game, so with the offense sputtering, Breault elected to use Gilhool's athleticism at receiver. He did catch one pass for five yards, and he and Rudy nearly hooked up on a couple of deep balls that were broken up by Warwick. Expect Gilhool to return to QB for the Bears, with the knowledge that they can return to this look later if necessary. — Kyle Morgan

MANHEIM CENTRAL: For the first time since 1977, the Barons have dropped three games in a row, following a 42-35 setback against Solanco to dip another game back in the Section 2 hunt. Central’s bugaboo has been stopping the run, and the Golden Mules added to those woes Friday, piling up 353 rushing yards. The Barons have now yielded 1,175 rushing yards in four games, and they’ll need to get that cleaned up in a hurry if they want to snap this very un-Central-like skid. — Jeff Reinhart

SOLANCO: Make that three wins in a row for the rampaging Mules — and don’t forget, their lone loss this season was against undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg — to grab a share of first place in the section race with Warwick, which will visit Quarryville on Friday. Running behind a rugged, vet offensive line, Solanco ball-carriers have now piled up 1,035 rushing yards, third-most in the league. — Jeff Reinhart

WARWICK: The Warriors’ offense gets plenty of accolades, especially 5,000-yard passer Joey McCracken. But in their 50-9 win over Elizabethtown on Friday, their defense and special teams got in on the fun. Warwick forced the Bears to punt seven times, blocking one and recovering a muffed fair-catch on another. Caleb Schmitz, an all-state safety and University of Cincinnati recruit, also came down with an interception, and the Warriors held E-town to 149 yards of offense. — Kyle Morgan

SECTION 3

DONEGAL: One-by-one, the Indians saw four O-linemen sustain injuries in Week Three, which may help explain their 28-7 upset loss to Garden Spot, which snapped the Spartans’ 26-game losing streak. It also explained why Donegal’s offense was in negative-yardage territory entering its final drive in Friday’s 42-0 loss to unbeaten Lampeter-Strasburg. It was on that drive when the Indians’ backups picked up the team’s initial first down, and helped Donegal finish on the positive side of yardage for the game. Credit to the Indians’ defense, which forced four fumbles, recovering three, but Donegal has now been held to 21 points over the last three weeks, after scoring 42 points in its season-opener. — John Walk

EPHRATA: After an impressive first half through the air, which saw QB Joey Gunzenhauser and wideout Taj London connect on five passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, dual-threat passer Miracle Wratto, who missed the previous two games with an injury, would make a surprise return behind center to clinch the Mountaineers' 24-7 win over Lancaster Catholic. Ephrata's offense will only benefit with Wratto under center — if he can stay healthy. — Kyle Kutz

GARDEN SPOT: The night was ripe to extend the Spartans’ win streak to two games. They had an early 9-0 lead, and Lebanon QB Isaiah Rodriguez was struggling, missing his first six passes and 10 of 13. Which couldn’t last. And didn’t. Garden Spot twice cut the Cedars’ edge to five points in the second half, with the opportunity to take the lead, but were ultimately denied. — Dave Byrne

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: The Pioneers’ skill guys will be working on ball-handling drills in practice in the coming week. L-S fumbled four times, giving away three of those, in Friday’s 42-0 win at Donegal. Meanwhile, the Pioneers’ defense is clicking on all cylinders. That unit has now recorded back-to-back shutouts. On Friday, it also accounted for two interceptions, a fumble recovery and seven tackles for loss against Donegal’s depleted offense, which was missing four O-linemen to injury. — John Walk

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: In an effort to kick-start the Crusaders’ offense, starting QB Mason McClair was transitioned to wideout, in favor of sophomore back-up Will Cranford, who completed 10 of 21 passes for 134 yards in his starting debut. Despite the last-minute switch, Catholic’s lone score in a 24-7 loss to Ephrata came on a 28-yard interception return from D-end Devin Atkinson. It looks like it will take more than a simple substitution to snap the Crusaders’ four-game slide. — Kyle Kutz

LEBANON: Lost, at first glance, among the offensive pyrotechnics of QB Isaiah Rodriguez breaking the 5,000-yard career passing mark, was the standup effort when it mattered most by the Cedars’ defense, paced by LB Skyler Sattizahn. Garden Spot took the opening drive of the second half 11 plays and 54 yards, to a second-and-1 at Lebanon’s 11. Three plays later, the Cedars took over on downs at their own 18. Early in the fourth quarter, after cutting Lebanon’s lead to 28-23, the Spartans were in business at the Cedars’ 35 on Tyler Gillenwater’s fumble recovery. Four plays netted five yards, and Lebanon iced the victory on Alex Rufe’s fourth TD catch in the game. — Dave Byrne

SECTION 4

COLUMBIA: It takes a team effort to win a game 47-13, as the Crimson Tide did against Northern Lebanon. But sometimes a player sticks out without scoring any points. Senior defensive lineman David Graham did that, intercepting a pass one play after the Vikings picked up their initial first down in the last minute of the first quarter. Graham added a third-down sack early in the second quarter. — Dave Bohr

ELCO: A fantastic, gut-check 22-19 road win for the Raiders at Octorara on Friday, as Elco improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2009 and took over sole possession of first place in the section chase. Braden Bohannon grabbed most of the headlines — he rushed for 279 yards with three TD runs, and he intercepted three passes on defense — but the Raiders flashed offensive flexibility with a haul of weapons around Bohannon; backs Luke Williams, Jake Williams and Cameron Martin are all capable of breaking off a big run, so teams can’t simply key on Bohannon. Against Octorara, Bohannon made all the right Veer reads, and made the Braves pay. — Jeff Reinhart

NORTHERN LEBANON: The host Vikings may have lost a 47-13 decision to Columbia, but NL still showed a spark when the game was not going its way. The Tide had a first-and-goal midway through the third quarter. The Vikings stopped four consecutive running plays, the last two from the 1-yard line, to force a turnover on downs. Though the stand did not turn the game around, it was a much-needed encouraging sign for the home team. — Dave Bohr

OCTORARA: The Braves played with the lead a couple of times, and were driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown in the waning seconds against Elco in Friday’s first-place showdown. Alas, the Raiders got an interception with 48 ticks to go to thwart Octorara’s last-gasp effort. It was the Braves’ first loss; they were 3-0 for the first time since 2011, and battled Elco until the bitter end. The silver lining: Octorara proved it belongs, and made the Raiders earn every inch. There’s no reason to believe these pesky Braves can’t win out. — Jeff Reinhart

