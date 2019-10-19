Here is what we learned about all 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams from the Week 9 games, as told by the LNP/LancasterOnline reporters who covered all of the action. This is our final what we learned post for the 2019 season.

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: Third-down efficiency, or lack thereof, haunted the Falcons throughout their loss to Wilson. Cedar Crest mustered just one third-down conversion on 11 chances Friday, while the Bulldogs turned more than half of their third-down attempts (6-of-11) into extra downs or points. The Falcons turned in three incomplete passes on their first three third down chances, while Wilson converted three third-down plays over its first two scoring drives to take control early. — Tim Gross

HEMPFIELD: The Black Knights are much more dangerous when their attack is balanced, and the return of QB Colin Peters helps tremendously. Hempfield totaled 436 yards in Friday’s win at Penn Manor — 169 on the ground and 267 through the air. Coach Ron Zeiber said 60/40 play calling is essential in the season finale against undefeated Manheim Township. “We wanted to come in at 60/40 while looking at our pass game, because we know we are going to need that next week to have any chance against Township,” Zeiber said. — Steve Navaroli

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: The best thing the Blue Streaks can say after Friday’s 71-0 win over McCaskey is that they got the W; secured no worse than a tie for the Section 1 title (the Streaks third straight); nobody got hurt; and QB Harrison Kirk went over 4,000 career passing yards with a 22-yard completion to Nathan Carpenter late in the second quarter. And, as Kirk observed, the 'twos' and 'threes' (as well as 'fours' and 'fives') got their work in and contributed to the scoring. Backyard rival Hempfield, a dangerous 4-5 team, comes to Neffsville Friday night. — Dave Byrne

McCASKEY: The long season edged one week closer to conclusion as Friday's 71-0 loss to Manheim Township stretched McCaskey's current losing streak to 16 in a row. It also means McCaskey is one week closer to getting in the weight room, cracking the playbook, and preparing for next season's turnaround. It was a foregone conclusion that coach Sam London wasn't going to reverse the Tornado's fortunes in one season, but his players have stayed with him, and each other, which bodes well for the future. — Dave Byrne

PENN MANOR: As 3-6 teams go, the Comets are one of the tougher teams an opponent will likely face. Penn Manor is tenacious and has some legitimate offensive weapons, particularly senior back Josh Gibson. However, the Comets’ defense needed to help that offense get back on the field more against Hempfield, yielding more than 400 yards in a loss to the Knights. Tightening up two or three drives could make a big difference. — Steve Navaroli

WARWICK: It was a good night for the Warriors, who snapped their two-game losing streak and seemed to get their offense back on track in a 30-6 crossover victory at Conestoga Valley. Warwick had a balanced attack, with RB Colton Miller rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns, while QB Joey McCracken threw for 199 yards and two more scores. The defense also did its part, making big stops and picking up a safety. The trick now will be keeping that roll going against Penn Manor — and into the D3-5A playoffs. — Diana Pugliese

WILSON: If there's one facet of the game the Bulldogs want to shore up as the team prepares for the postseason, it's consistency in the secondary. Friday's 35-7 win over Cedar Crest featured, at times, tight coverage against athletic receivers. But the Bulldogs did allow back-to-back completions of 27 yards and 18 yards midway through the second quarter, and defensive backs were flagged for pass interference twice. It's a part of the game that Wilson coach Doug Dahms said his team can tighten up as it approaches the playoffs. — Tim Gross

SECTION 2

COCALICO: The Eagles threw a little wrinkle into the game plan Friday at Solanco, using the play-action pass to key an early onslaught as Cocalico cruised to an eventual 46-15 victory in Quarryville. Three times in the early going, QB Noah Palm faked the run and connected with a wide-open Ronald Zahm. One of those went for a 45-yard touchdown, while the other two — which went for 54 and 32 yards, respectively — set up two other scores. Defensively, Cocalico picked up where it left off after shutting down Garden Spot a week ago. The Eagles’ starting defense limited the Golden Mules to just 96 yards in the first half, before giving way to the reserves in the second half. While it was a solid win with production on both sides of the ball, the one concern for Cocalico is its health heading into next Friday’s showdown at home with Lampeter-Strasburg. Mammoth two-way all-state lineman Brock Gingrich and middle linebacker Luke Angstadt both went down early Friday with apparent leg injuries, and did not return. Those would be two big losses moving forward should they not be able to go. — Todd Ruth

CONESTOGA VALLEY: The Buckskins' offense struggled, with only three of their eight possessions ending in something other than a punt in a 30-6 setback against Warwick. One resulted in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Bradley Stoltzfus to Zach Fisher. The other two were an interception and the end of the game. Stoltzfus again stood out for CV, accumulating more than half of the team's offense through the air and on the ground. The senior managed to shed tackles all night, and later set up the Bucks’ lone touchdown by reversing field on a keeper to evade the oncoming rush and pick up the first down. — Diana Pugliese

ELIZABETHTOWN: Mistakes ended up sealing the Bears' fate during their 40-13 loss to L-S. But for the first time in nearly a month, E-town’s passing offense finally came to life. Pat Gilhool finished with 292 yards through the air, and the senior wideout duo of Cole Rice (9 catches for162 yards) and Cole Hitz (11 catches for 117 yards, 2 TDs) each crossed the century mark in receiving. The Bears are hoping to keep the aerial attack thriving in the season finale at Conestoga Valley. — Kyle Morgan

GARDEN SPOT: The Spartans’ losing streak hit a maddening 23 games in a row, following a 63-13 defeat at the hands of Manheim Central. While Garden Spot’s offense was able to crank out 343 yards and finish a couple of drives, the Spartans’ defense was singed for 587 yards — 329 up top through the air. Defense has been a bugaboo for Garden Spot this fall. Now the Spartans will turn their attention to their season finale, a crossover date against Cedar Crest. They’d love to knock off the Falcons and end this streak once and for all, and take some positives into the offseason. — Jeff Reinhart

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: The Pioneers put up some eye-popping offensive numbers in their 40-13 win over Elizabethtown on Friday night. But what put them over the top was their defense, which forced three Bears’ turnovers in the first half to go up big early. L-S forced two fumbles, including a strip-sack, and LB Michael Del Grande came up with an interception as well. All three takeaways led to Pioneers’ touchdowns. — Kyle Morgan

MANHEIM CENTRAL: The Evan Simon to Colby Wagner combo continued to snap, crackle and pop in the Barons’ 63-13 victory over Garden Spot. Simon hit Wagner six times for 197 yards, including a pair of TD throws, as Wagner reached 1,041 receiving yards this season — tops in the L-L League. That’s five wins in a row for the rampaging Barons, who clinched no worse than a tie for their 26th section championship. And they continued to build more momentum heading into the D3-5A playoffs, where Central will be angling for its third crown in a row. It sure looks like the Barons’ offense is ready to go. — Jeff Reinhart

SOLANCO: The good news is despite the loss against Cocalico, the Mules are currently in as far as the District 3 Class 5A playoffs are concerned. Following Friday’s loss, Solanco was sitting in the 12th spot in the ratings, and the top 14 qualify for the bracket. The bad news is Solanco may need to win its season finale next week at home vs. Section 2 leader Manheim Central to qualify. The Mules will need to get their powerful running game, led by FB Nick Yannutz, going Friday. Solanco must also shore up a defense that allowed 409 total yards to Cocalico. — Todd Ruth

SECTION 3

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: The Dutchmen had no turnovers in their 35-17 loss to Elco, but a fumble does not have to be lost to be damaging. One of the fumbles stalled a goal-to-go situation in the first quarter, just before a missed field goal. Another lost four yards on a possession that did result in a made field goal, but may have prevented opportunities to reach the end zone. The last fumble turned a make-able 3rd-and-5 into a punt on 4th-and-9. — Dave Bohr

COLUMBIA: For the second straight week, the Crimson Tide rallied to overcome a first-quarter deficit. Columbia scored 62 unanswered points and got help with the defense (Jvon Collazo interception return) and special teams (Matt Gambler punt block) each tallying a touchdown. Matt McCleary threw for four more touchdowns, two each Ryan Redding (11 touchdowns in 2019) and to Darnell Tucker (7), and the Tide ran for three more as Columbia set a new season-high for points. — Will Welliver

DONEGAL: The Indians suddenly have trouble stopping the run. Through the first six weeks, Donegal held each opponent under 200 rushing yards, and sat atop the L-L League Section 3 standings. Since then? The Indians have given up 300-plus rushing yards each of the last three weeks during the course of a three-game losing streak, including Friday’s 32-0 loss at Lancaster Catholic. It was Donegal’s first time being shutout this season, as the Indians now sit in fifth place in the Section 3 standings, and are on the periphery of the 10-team District 3 Class 4A playoff field. Donegal returns home for Friday’s regular season finale against one-win Northern Lebanon, and will need to win that and likely need help elsewhere if the Indians have any hopes at a postseason berth. — John Walk

ELCO: Braden Bohannon usually puts up the bigger numbers, but Erik Williams often provides the spark for the Raiders. Williams had 10 carries for 113 yards in Elco's 35-17 win over Annville-Cleona, but it was the timing of his big plays that was important. Elco was still being held off the board until Williams broke a 35-yard touchdown run with 5:49 left in the second quarter. The Raiders never trailed after that. — Dave Bohr

EPHRATA: The Mountaineers rang up a third straight victory, 56-0 over visiting Pequea Valley. Last week, QB Caden Keefer dethroned Jeremy Franck as the Mounts' all-time leading passer; this week, he surpassed 3,000 career passing yards. Overall, Ephrata's offense amassed 284 yards on the ground, while its defense forced four turnovers and held PV below 100 total yards. With a Week 10 win at Octorara, the Mounts not only keep their playoff hopes alive, but capture the program's first winning season since 2003. — Kyle Kutz

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: Through the first seven weeks of the season, the Achilles’ heel for the Crusaders’ was their pass defense, or lack thereof. To that point, Catholic had given up 200-plus passing yards four times, and 160-plus passing yards five times. So there was an inkling Donegal would try to go through the air on Friday with 1,000-yard passer Trent Weaver. However, the Crusaders held Weaver to 31 passing yards with an interception along with five sacks en route to a 32-0 win over the Indians. Catholic has now held its last two opponents to under 140 passing yards, and has now posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2006. What’s changed for the Crusaders’ pass defense? Let’s let coach Todd Mealy explain: “We changed some things in the secondary, both in the personnel and teaching the proper techniques, which is credit to the coaching staff for being pragmatic during the season to accept that it’s not working and say, ‘OK, let’s do something different.’ So I think we’re peeking at the right time.” In other words, an already strong Crusaders’ team has gotten even better as we near the postseason. Catholic clinched at least a share of the L-L League Section 3 crown with the win, and can claim it outright with a victory over winless Pequea Valley in next week’s regular season finale. — John Walk

LEBANON: Don’t let the Cedars’ 91 net yards rushing against Octorara fool you. Lebanon’s running attack actually performed better than those numbers might lead one to believe. For starters, that number includes minus-30 yards on two lost fumbles late, when the backups were in the game. The reserves played most of the second half after a touchdown on their first possession of the second half triggered the mercy rule. In the first half, though, Lebanon picked up 101 yards on 15 carries, an average of 6.7 yards per run. And that came with starter Joseph Mejias-Rios playing on an ankle that is still not fully recovered from a sprain suffered in a Week 6 win at Columbia. Mejias-Rios was forced to handle most of the load because his backup, senior Nate Portes, was unavailable due to illness. — Chris Courogen

NORTHERN LEBANON: The Vikings looked game to give Columbia all it could handle, jumping out to a 14-0 lead just 5:55 into Friday’s game. The defensive stop Northern Lebanon made between those two touchdowns was the last time they stopped the Tide’s offense until the fourth quarter. Senior receiver Nate Leedy-Reidel had five catches, including a touchdown, and 114 yards, giving him 703 receiving yards this season. — Will Welliver

OCTORARA: Turnovers played a big role in the Braves’ lopsided loss at Lebanon. Quarterback Jansen Schempp, who had not been picked off all season, threw a pair of interceptions, and Octorara also lost a fumble. To be fair, only one of Schempp’s INTs was his fault. The other went off the hands of a receiver, turning what would have been a big play into a 75-yard pick-6 by Lebanon’s Alex Rufe the other way. The Braves have scored 200 points all season. Of that total, 79 came in their two wins over Northern Lebanon and Pequea Valley. With an offense that is struggling to that extent, you simply cannot afford to give the opposition extra possessions. — Chris Courogen

PEQUEA VALLEY: The Braves' slide hit 19 games in a row on Friday with a 56-0 loss at Ephrata. Dual-threat QB Nate Fisher — a converted WR — completed just 2-of-12 passes for 53 yards, and threw three costly interceptions. Pequea Valley didn't fare much better defensively, yielding 392 total yards of offense. With a Week 10 loss at Lancaster Catholic, the Braves would suffer back-to-back winless seasons, and clinch a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 title for the Crusaders. — Kyle Kutz

