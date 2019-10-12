Here is what we learned about all 24 L-L League football teams from Friday’s Week 8 action, as told by LNP/LancasterOnline reporters who covered all of the games:

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: The Falcons should have stayed in bed. From the 90-yard kickoff return against them to open the game; to four interceptions, one for a touchdown, and a lost fumble; to 17 of 29 running plays for zero or negative yardage, it just wasn't Cedar Crest’s night, as Manheim Township earned a 62-0 victory. The Falcons were down 14-0 before recording their first first down — on their seventh snap — and Cedar Crest finished with just six total first downs and 61 yards of total offense. — Dave Byrne

HEMPFIELD: Tanner Hess continues to shine for the Black Knights. In Hempfield’s 46-0 whitewash win over McCaskey — when the Knights’ defense held the Red Tornado to 44 total yards — Hess was the offensive hero yet again with a 181-yard, 3-TD effort, as Hempfield earned its first section victory this season. Hess’ TD bolts covered 70, 16 and 16 yards, respectively. The whirling dervish has spent time behind center and at running back this fall for the Knights. No matter where Ron Zeiber has lined him up, Hess has delivered. He’s up to 792 rushing yards with 11 TD runs through eight games, making Hess a candidate for a 1,000-yard rushing campaign. — Jeff Reinhart

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: The Blue Streaks continue to amaze — and pummel opponents. Township scored on its first eight possessions — as well as one of Cedar Crest's — and, ultimately, nine of 10 in a 62-0 rout of the Falcons. Big plays were a big part of the Streaks jumping out to a 28-0 lead just 13:17 into the game: Anthony Ivey's 90-yard return of the opening kickoff; Bryce Casey's 49-yard run to set up the second TD, and second of two 1-yard plunges by QB Harrison Kirk; runs of 35 and 24 yards by Kirk pacing the third score, and Kirk's 46 yard TD pass to Mickey Stokes for the fourth. The Streaks got a 51-yard interception return TD from Jon Engel just before halftime to open a 45-0 advantage. — Dave Byrne

McCASKEY: Another week, more miscues for the Tornado, which dipped to 0-8 and saw its losing skid reach a maddening 15 games in a row. The culprit? McCaskey couldn’t get its offense cranking against Hempfield, which held the Tornado to 1 rushing yard and 44 yards total, and McCaskey managed just four first downs and lost three fumbles while being shutout for the second time this season. No, the stats don’t look pretty. The hope here is that the Tornado continues to make baby steps under first-year skipper Sam London. There have been some positives along the way. But this is a team in dire need of some success. — Jeff Reinhart

PENN MANOR: Much will be made about Kyle Murr's four receiving touchdowns — three of them on consecutive plays from scrimmage in the second quarter — during the Comets' 37-6 victory over Elizabethtown on Friday. But what put Penn Manor over the top was its defense, which held the Bears to just 108 yards, 42 of those through the air. E-town had little success moving the ball, getting its lone score off a kick return from Cole Rice. Junior Jared Musser picked up two sacks for the Comets as well. — Kyle Morgan

WARWICK: The Warriors have hit a speed bump. After a glittering, get-out-of-our-way 6-0 getaway, Warwick has been held to 14 points in its last two games, both setbacks, against Manheim Township and Wilson. Friday’s loss against the Bulldogs in West Lawn was a stinger. The Warriors had first and goal at Wilson’s 1, but couldn’t score. Out of timeouts, Warwick’s last-gasp play from the 2 was stuffed, and the Bulldogs escaped with a 14-7 win. This certainly isn’t the end of the world for the Warriors; they have the Week 9 crossover game against Conestoga Valley and then a date with Penn Manor to wrap up the regular season, and the feeling is that Warwick will get back on track and be just fine heading into the D3-5A playoffs. A hiccup, yes. But this team is still plenty scary. — Jeff Reinhart

WILSON: Tip of the hat to Bulldogs’ skipper Doug Dahms, who became the program’s all-time coaching wins leader on Friday, when Wilson withstood Warwick 14-7 on a goal-line stand with time running out. Anthony Koper was the hero, blasting through the line and stuffing Warwick’s Colton Miller. Wilson survived; the Bulldogs played a sterling first half, and led 14-0 at the break. It was the second week in a row that someone kept Warwick off the scoreboard in the first half. But the Warriors punched back, and got a key INT from Austin Bufis. Alas, Dahms picked up his 152nd coaching dub when Koper saved the day with his big stick, and the Bulldogs remained a game behind Manheim Township with two to play. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 2

COCALICO: The Eagles did a lot of things right in Friday’s 54-13 victory at Garden Spot. Offensively, Cocalico marched up and down the field all night, rushing for 382 yards, led by QB Noah Palm’s 137 yards. But the big story for the Eagles was the play of their defense, which was torched by CV one week earlier. Friday, the Eagles were stout, forcing five three-and-outs in the first half while limiting Garden Spot to 35 yards on the ground in the first half, setting the tone for the win. One thing Cocalico will need to clean up heading into next week’s showdown at Solanco is penalties, as the Eagles were whistled 11 times for nearly 100 yards Friday night. — Todd Ruth

CONESTOGA VALLEY: If the Buckskins were given a choice, they might want to face an opponent who relied on a ground game instead of one that repeatedly wants to throw the ball. For the second week in a row, Conestoga Valley faced a throw-first offense in Manheim Central, and the Bucks had trouble getting stops. They picked off one pass and forced the Barons to give up the ball on downs twice, but other than that, Central, which didn’t punt in the game, chalked up TDs. It may not get easier this week, when the Buckskins host Warwick. — Kevin Freeman

ELIZABETHTOWN: Yes, the Bears defense gave up some big plays to Penn Manor in their 37-6 loss. However, a lot of them resulted from the Comets starting in excellent field position. They began with the ball in E-town territory a whopping eight times, out of a total of 14 drives. On the plus side for the Bears, they held Penn Manor's ground game in check, allowing just 58 yards on 20 carries. — Kyle Morgan

GARDEN SPOT: Spartans’ QB Jesse Martin could have fared a lot better if not for receivers dropping passes Friday night. Martin was 10-for-21 for 183 yards, but twice had would-be touchdown passes go through the hands of receivers, and he had several other tosses fall to the turf. If the Spartans can get that fixed, and get the ground game going behind bruising RB John Dykie, they’ll be a more competitive team heading into the final two weeks of the season. — Todd Ruth

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: The Pioneers lost control of their own destiny in the Section 2 title race with last week's loss to Manheim Central. But L-S accomplished one of its goals for the season by restocking its trophy case and winning back the Lampeter Bowl trophy (vs. Conestoga Valley) and the Milk Jug trophy (vs. Solanco). Quarterback Conner Nolt led the charge in what L-S coach John Manion called Nolt's best game of the season. After misfiring in the Manheim Central game, Nolt connected on his first seven passes against Solanco on the way to a 41-14 triumph. The ability to bounce back is one of the "intangibles" that the best quarterbacks need to have. — Tim Gross

MANHEIM CENTRAL: It may be in the coaches’ handbook to always see his or her team’s shortcomings on quick assessment after a game. Barons’ coach Dave Hahn noted that his defense “ran around with our heads cut off,’’ chasing elusive CV quarterback Bradley Stoltzfus. While that was the case at times, the Barons mostly contained Stoltzfus and covered his targets. Offensively, there was nothing negative about the Evan Simon-led offense, which rolled up 546 yards. Asked if his team has found its footing after a pair of early-season losses, Hahn said, “We’re plugging away. We keep working on it but we still have a long way to go.’’ — Kevin Freeman

SOLANCO: The Golden Mules made their share of mistakes in Friday's loss at Lampeter-Strasburg. Solanco turned the ball over four times — two fumbles, two interceptions — dropped a fake punt pass and allowed big plays from the Pioneers. Despite committing those errors and falling behind 14-0, Solanco managed to tie the game late in the third quarter. The display of resiliency should help the Mules grow as the relatively young roster gains experience. — Tim Gross

SECTION 3

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: The Little Dutchmen took a big step towards locking up a spot in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs with their 45-35 win over Donegal. A-C sits solidly in fourth place in the power rankings. Six teams qualify and none of the teams outside of the current top six have a winning record. But the Dutchmen would like to win out, which should get them a home game in the first round. It won’t be easy. A-C is at surging Elco, which has strung together five straight wins since opening the season 0-3, next week, and close the regular season by hosting pass-happy Lebanon. With not much of a passing attack to speak of, it will be important for A-C to get an early lead in those games so it can rely on its potent running game to control the ball and the clock. The Dutchmen are not built for coming from behind, but as they showed against Donegal, they are touch to come back against when they can keep the ball on the ground. — Chris Courogen

COLUMBIA: The Crimson Tide snapped a three-game losing streak that saw Columbia surrender 60 points a game. The defense still gave up seven touchdowns and 463 yards of total offense against Octorara, but forced a three-and-out and came up with a big fourth-down stop to set up the go-ahead and final Tide touchdown. Columbia took advantage of some great field position: Five touchdown drives started on Octorara’s half of the field, but also had three drives longer than 65 yards. Quarterback Matt McCleary tossed six touchdowns — two each to Ryan Redding and Darnell Tucker — and ran for another as Columbia scored a season-high 52 points. — Will Welliver

DONEGAL: The Indians have shown all season that they can throw the ball. Quarterback Trent Weaver has completed better than 67 percent of his passes, and his QB rating (120) is tops among all signal callers in Section 3. Speedy 6-3 wideout Jacob Shoemaker, who averages almost 18 yards per catch, leads the section with 10 scoring receptions. Against Annville-Cleona, the pair was practically unstoppable. Weaver completed 12 of the 13 passes he attempted — and the one incomplete pass came when his receiver slipped and fell down — and Shoemaker caught 10 of those passes for 186 yards and three TDs. Yet Donegal coach Chad Risberg chose to run the ball on 24 of the Indians’ 30 second-half plays, despite being behind by two scores the entire half. If the Indians are to get a must-win Friday at Lancaster Catholic, they’ll need to show more faith in the passing game. The Crusaders defense is best in the section against the run, allowing less than 73 yards per game on the ground. — Chris Courogen

ELCO: The Raiders captured their fifth straight victory on Friday, shutting out Pequea Valley 48-0 in Kinzers. QB Braden Bohannon (4-of-6 for 129 yards and two touchdowns) and WR Evan Huey (four receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns) were an unstoppable duo through the air, while RB Luke Williams (77 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries) and Bohannon (84 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries) rallied the Raiders to a 283-yard effort on the ground. If Elco can maintain its red-hot momentum, all of Section 3 better watch out. — Kyle Kutz

EPHRATA: The Mountaineers needed a win and, on the road, against an opponent that had been 5-1 in the section, and they got it. Ephrata doesn’t have a superstar, but it does have a lot of solid, capable players, a rock-solid leader in QB Caden Keefer, and no glaring weaknesses. Given the remaining schedule, the L-L League’s longest suffering program can see its way to a winning season. — Mike Gross

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: When a team scores 63 points, the first thought is offense. When a team shuts out the opponent, the first thought is defense. But when the Crusaders downed Northern Lebanon 63-0 on Friday, the special teams deserved some attention. Northern Lebanon’s first punt was blocked by J.J. Keck, and the second was tipped by a Crusaders’ player. That set up short fields for Lancaster Catholic’s first two scores. Also, placekicker Daniel Mueller was 9-for-9 on extra points. — Dave Bohr

LEBANON: Alex Rufe is an elite playmaker. QB Isaiah Rodriguez, known for passing, showed some toughness in fighting for key yards on the ground. In Skylar Sattizahn and Andrew Bowers, the Cedars have some physical, FB-LB types. Section title hopes took a huge hit Friday night, but for this athletic, junior-oriented team, maybe 2020 was always going to be the year. — Mike Gross

NORTHERN LEBANON: A microcosm of the Vikings' 63-0 loss to Lancaster Catholic, and maybe even of their season, came in the opening moments of the second half. Northern Lebanon went for an onside kick, and appeared to recover it around Lancaster Catholic’s 35. However, the recovering player had already stepped out of bounds, and instead of getting their best scoring chance, the Vikings were flagged for a kick out of bounds. — Dave Bohr

OCTORARA: The Braves surrendered a season-high 52 points and had a chance to win late, but saw an apparent onside-kick recovery nixed by an illegal touch. The Braves passing defense — best in the L-L League entering Friday — was roughed up for 285 yards and six passing touchdowns by Columbia. But their offense showed it can strike quickly and often en route to tallying a season-high 49 points. Five of the Braves’ seven touchdowns drives were longer than 38 yards but in three plays or fewer. Quarterback Jansen Schempp played a key role in that explosiveness in the first half with touchdown runs of 94 and 71 yards, and a 67-yard TD pass to James Taylor. — Will Welliver

PEQUEA VALLEY: The Braves' slide hit 18 games in a row on Friday with a 48-0 loss against Elco. PV’s offense, which had averaged 128 yards per game — last in the league coming into Week 8 — was held to just 68 total yards by Elco’s 4-4 defensive front. Despite QB Nate Fisher's best efforts (5 of 15 passes for 31 yards with two interceptions, seven carries for 23 yards), raw determination doesn't always put points on the scoreboard. — Kyle Kutz

