Here is what we learned about all 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams from this past weekend’s Week 2 games:

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: Without leading rusher Aadyn Richards, who did not dress for Friday’s game at McCaskey, the Falcons relied on the two-headed rushing attack of Izaiah Gonzalez and Fernando Marquez, who combined to gain 141 yards on 30 carries in Cedar Crest’s 27-11 win. Marquez picked up a game-high 71 yards and added a pair of TD runs. A week after giving up 375 yards and 41 points against Manheim Central, the Falcons’ defense yielded only 173 yards against the Red Tornado. — Joel Schreiner

HEMPFIELD: Slow and steady wins the race — and the football game. Halfway through the second quarter on Friday, the Black Knights had two field goals in three possessions and led Penn Manor 6-0. Then they scored touchdowns on five of their next six possessions to win going away, 40-7. — Dave Byrne

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: For the Blue Streaks’ high level of success the last half-dozen years or so, we have to keep in mind that Township came into this season with 21 new starters. Although that’s only two games in, that inexperience may have played a factor in Friday’s 31-28 setback against a Wilson team that was missing three of its top four playmakers to injury. The Streaks muffed a punt that kept a Wilson drive alive and led to a Bulldogs’ field goal in the first quarter. Township then had a punt blocked and returned by Wilson for a touchdown in the second quarter. Later, the Streaks had a chance to go in front late in the fourth quarter deep in Wilson territory, when a QB keeper on fourth-and-short was instead penalized when the running back pushed QB Evan Clark from behind in an effort to get the first down. Clean up those little things, and tighten up a defense that surrendered nearly 300 rushing yards against Wilson, and the Streaks should be fine, despite the program’s first 0-2 start since 2010. — John Walk

McCASKEY: The Red Tornado’s defense shutout Cedar Crest's offense in the first half before surrendering four second-half touchdowns and 271 yards of offense as Cedar Crest racked up 397 total yards in the game. Jaevon Parker started at QB, but McCaskey also used Matthew Remash behind center. Parker completed 2 of 5 passes for seven yards but he was picked off twice, including the game's first play. Remash was 5 of 11 for 85 yards, and he connected with Isaac Burks for a 52-yard touchdown. — Joel Schreiner

PENN MANOR: The Comets were flagged 14 times for 150 yards, with two others declined. Five of the flags, on defense, kept Hempfield drives alive and led to 17 points when the outcome could still be said to be in doubt. — Dave Byrne

WILSON: Down three of its top four playmakers to injuries — QB Kaleb Brown, RB Mason Lenart and WR Troy Corson — Wilson dug deep and had a couple bounces go its way in Friday’s win at Manheim Township. It was also a great bounce-back effort after Wilson’s season-opening 48-7 loss to backyard rival Governor Mifflin. Kudos to the O-line and to junior running back Jadyn Jones, who churned out 237 rushing yards and two big-time scores. Said Jones: “This means a lot. It really does. Play together. Play as a team. Come out on top. We have to keep it rolling.” — John Walk

SECTION 2

COCALICO: Hello, world. After missing pretty much all of last season with a broken ankle, junior RB Anthony Bourassa — all 5-foot-7, 170 pounds of him — is making up for lost time for the Eagles. Running behind Cocalico’s rugged, vet O-line, Bourassa busted out for 256 yards with a pair of long TD runs in the Eagles’ 35-19 victory over nemesis Manheim Central. Bourassa’s TD romps covered 75 and 30 yards, helping Cocalico grab an early 14-0 lead. The Eagles never looked back, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Barons. And in Bourassa, the Eagles have discovered yet another durable, reliable triple-option back. — Jeff Reinhart

CONESTOGA VALLEY: Better days ahead for Buckskins’ rookie sophomore QB Macoy Kneisley, whose varsity debut — after two weeks off with his teammates after a school-imposed coronavirus quarantine — against District Three Class 5A semifinalist Warwick on Saturday, well, didn’t go so hot. The Warriors chased Kneisley silly and picked him off three times. It didn’t help matters much that CV’s lone returning starting offensive lineman from last fall missed the game with an injury. Once that O-line starts figuring some things out and gives Kneisley a cleaner pocket and more time to operate, he’s going to do some things for the Bucks; he flashed a pretty good football IQ. — Jeff Reinhart

ELIZABETHTOWN: The Bears gave it their all against Solanco but came up short. They forced three second-half fumbles in a wild comeback attempt but only managed to score once, on Riley Drager’s TD run that briefly put them up in the fourth quarter before the Golden Mules took the lead back. E-town was hurt immensely by penalties. The Bears were flagged nine times, though only for 52 yards since three were either declined or offset. — Kyle Morgan

MANHEIM CENTRAL: Back to the drawing board for the Barons, who fell to Cocalico on Friday for their first Section 2 defeat since the Eagles topped Central back in 2016 — 23 games ago. It’s certainly not panic time in Baron Nation — even with a trip to Warwick next Friday staring Central directly in the face — but the Barons need to get some things cleaned up. Like rush defense, after Cocalico gouged out 463 ground yards on Friday. Give Central’s new-look O-line a little more time to figure things out — and give QB Judd Novak a little more time to throw — and the Barons, undoubtedly, will be starting another streak soon. It’s what they do. — Jeff Reinhart

SOLANCO: The Mules should be thrilled by their late win over E-town, but they have to be sick due to three different players losing the ball on fumbles in the second half; there were two more in the first half that Solanco fell on. Still, what may have pushed the game in Solanco’s favor was the Mules’ success on fourth downs: 5-for-5, including Zach Turpen’s TD run in the second quarter, and Ronnie Fulton’s 2-point conversion on the last drive to definitively end the game. Also, QB Mason St. Clair dropped back to pass just three times, resulting in a sack, an incomplete pass and the game-winning 47-yard TD pass to Fulton. — Kyle Morgan

WARWICK: Joey McCracken is back. The Warriors’ senior all-state QB made his much-anticipated 2020 debut Saturday with one half of action against Conestoga Valley, and he finished up 9 for 13 for 71 yards with an interception — after opening the game with seven complete passes in a row. McCracken had a little rust, but with Wisconsin recruit Nolan Rucci leading the pass-protecting brigade up front, McCracken was only under duress maybe twice. He didn’t go bombs away; pretty much all 13 of his pass attempts were underneath routes or quick-outs in the flat or screens. Coach Bob Locker and his crew wanted to get McCracken’s feet wet, and, more importantly, get his head back in the game and have him feel cozy in the pocket in live action before Manheim Central comes to Lititz next Friday. And kudos to Locker, who picked up his 100th career coaching victory when the Warriors blanked CV. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 3

DONEGAL: Call Friday’s hard-earned 13-7 victory over Lancaster Catholic a statement win for the Indians. Donegal hadn’t beaten Lancaster Catholic in more than a decade, and the Indians watched as the Crusaders beat them the last four years in a row in gut-punch fashion, knocking them out of the playoff chase with late-season losses. That bus ride back to Mount Joy late Friday must have felt pretty awesome for the Indians — and their opportunistic, hard-charging defense — who are 2-0 with plenty of momentum moving forward. — Jeff Reinhart

EPHRATA: The Mountaineers are not a one trick pony. Ephrata can beat you in a number of ways. Filling in for starting QB Miracle Wratto, Joey Gunzenhauser completed 7 of 17 passes for 125 yards and two scores in a 21-10 win against Garden Spot on Friday. He also converted a key third down in the second quarter by scrambling to his right and finding receiver Brock Boyer for a 15-yard gain. The play kept the chains moving and extended a 12-play drive that led to the tying touchdown, a 25-yard strike to Boyer, who had a big game with three catches for 84 yards. On the ground, Richard Greer pounded out 72 yards on 18 carries and he scored a touchdown for the Mounts. — Eric Stark

GARDEN SPOT: The Spartans are close to breaking their 26-game losing streak. Garden Spot played a competitive game in a loss at Ephrata; the Spartans rushed for 163 yards on 36 carries and John Dykie pounded the ball inside for 51 yards on 14 carries. Garden Spot led 7-0 in the second quarter on a 3-yard QB keeper by Jesse Martin. The senior signal-caller overthrew a few open receivers that would have changed the momentum of the game. — Eric Stark

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: We learned that Sean McTaggart is back. The senior QB is a year removed from a knee injury so severe there was doubt he’d ever play football again. Everything else is in place. The Pioneers appear to be one of the best teams in the L-L League and a legit threat for a postseason run. — Mike Gross

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: The Crusaders haven’t been 0-2 since 2017, so this is some unfamiliar territory for Catholic and its troops. The culprit? Some bad luck, turnovers, stalled drives and the like. In Week 1 the Crusaders flashed a solid ground attack. In Friday’s loss against Donegal, Catholic went up top more. The Crusaders are looking for some balance for sure. And some defensive mojo. You get the feeling this group just needs to taste a victory, and they’ll be off and sailing. — Jeff Reinhart

LEBANON: Isaiah Rodriguez, the Cedars’ senior QB, has clearly taken a step forward in understanding the Air Raid offense and making decisions within it, and proved it with a 255-yard passing game against an elite opponent in L-S. The Cedars have to get better at running the ball and stopping the run, but they traded blows with the Pioneers on much more even terms than the final score suggests. — Mike Gross

SECTION 4

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: The Little Dutchmen are young and inexperienced. In order to stay in games, they will need to avoid big penalties. They were only flagged four times in a 40-10 loss to Elco, but a couple of those penalties were personal fouls. Most likely, these penalties did not affect the outcome on Friday, but if left unchecked, they could be an issue in more evenly-matched contests moving forward. — Dave Bohr

COLUMBIA: The Crimson Tide’s defense, which held Lancaster Catholic in a Week 1 win to 17 total yards of offense in the second half, also shut down Pequea Valley’s Tony Lazar in Week 2. Lazar, who rushed for 190 yards in Week 1, was limited to just 24 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Consequently, Columbia was able to pull ahead on the scoreboard with more than 400 yards of total offense, and capture its second win of the season, 44-23 over the Braves. It will be neat to see how much damage the Tide can do in Section 4. — Kyle Kutz

ELCO: Obviously, Braden Bohannon receives much of the attention, rushing for 141 yards on 13 carries with four TD runs in a 40-10 win over the Annville-Cleona. But the Raiders were able to diversify. The other rushers still had a respectable 32-carry, 272-yard performance. Jake Williams had nine rushes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Cole Thomas, who took many of the snaps, had five carries for 64 yards and one score for Elco. — Dave Bohr

NORTHERN LEBANON: Two games in, and the Vikings’ defense has had to deal with polar-opposite offenses. In Week 1, it was Lebanon’s Air Raid scheme, and the Cedars went up top early and often and won comfortably. Friday, it was Octorara’s punishing Wing-T ground attack, and the Braves gouged out 288 yards on the ground and won convincingly. Northern Lebanon has been outscored 78-13 and the Vikes have turned the ball over five times. Northern Lebanon needs to stop the bleeding — pronto. And find some consistency on both sides of the ball. — Jeff Reinhart

OCTORARA: The Braves are 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after they KO’d Northern Lebanon, thanks to three interceptions by the defense, and a 135-yard, 3-TD effort by RB Mike Trainor. All systems are go for this bunch, who will tee it up against another undefeated outfit, Columbia, on the road on Friday. The winner remains in first place in Section 4. What an exciting time for Octorara’s program, which finally feels like it’s fitting in here in the L-L League. — Jeff Reinhart

PEQUEA VALLEY: Leading into Friday’s matchup against Columbia, it was uncertain which entity would prevail: Braves’ RB Tony Lazar or the Tide’s defense. Lazar, after a breakout performance in Week 1, when he amassed 210 all-purpose yards on 18 touches — took 13 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Week 2. End result: PV came up short against Columbia, 44-23. Next week, the Braves’ offense has a lot to prove when it travels to Elco. — Kyle Kutz

