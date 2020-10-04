Here is what we learned about all 24 L-L League football teams from the Week 3 games, as told by the reporters who covered all of the action ...

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: There may not be many positives to pull out of a 49-14 loss to anyone, even a team as good as Manheim Township. But the Falcons did show a willingness to take chances against the Blue Streaks. Facing a first down at its own 3 in the first quarter, Cedar Crest threw deep to an open man near the 50. The pass was dropped, but the Falcons showed a little spirit in an otherwise dreary game. — Dave Bohr

HEMPFIELD: The Black Knights’ defense stood tall at McCaskey, giving up only 162 total yards and just two first downs — on the game's final drive — in the second half. The lone score Hempfield allowed was a kickoff return for a TD. Tanner Hess was Mr. Everything for the Knights on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, he returned an interception 58 yards for a score, and he had two catches for 26 yards out of the backfield. David Almodovar sparked the Knights early on, hauling in an 80-yard touchdown catch as he outran the Red Tornado’s defense. — Joel Schreiner

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Did anyone really think that a couple of narrow losses to top-level teams — La Salle College and Wilson — would keep the Blue Streaks down? Probably not. But in case anyone did, Township proved things are fine in Neffsville by scoring on its first seven possessions in a 49-14 win at Cedar Crest. Because the defense was so dominant as well, the first six scores were on drives of under 50 yards. — Dave Bohr

McCASKEY: The Tornado’s rushing attack was non-existent in Friday's loss to Hempfield, amassing only 45 yards on 36 carries. One of the bright spots was Shymere Covington, who gained 67 yards on 12 carries. The rest of McCaskey’s rushers were held to minus-22 yards on 24 carries. The quarterback tandem of Matthew Remash and Jaevon Parker combined to complete 8 of 18 passes for 117 yards, but 59 of those yards came in the closing seconds of the game. — Joel Schreiner

PENN MANOR: The Comets are still looking to clean things up defensively, after yielding 388 yards in a 35-8 setback against Wilson. There were some preseason rumblings that Penn Manor could be the sleeper team in the Section 1 race. But the Comets have allowed nearly 700 rushing yards in three weeks — most among Section 1 outfits — and Penn Manor is still salivating for its first victory this season. — Jeff Reinhart

WILSON: The Bulldogs are back. Not that they ever really went away. But there was plenty of head-scratching going on in West Lawn after backyard rival Governor Mifflin pinned a 48-7 Week 1 loss on the Bulldogs. They’ve responded quite nicely; despite some injuries to some key playmakers, Wilson made it two wins in a row on Friday, breezing past Penn Manor to remain in a first-place tie atop the Section 1 chase with Hempfield. One of those injured players, QB Kaleb Brown, made a triumphant return against the Comets, with 134 passing yards and a TD toss, plus 115 rushing yards and a pair of TD keepers. And that Governor Mifflin game? Ancient history. — Jeff Reinhart

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 2

COCALICO: The breaks can be a fickle thing. Down 14-7 in the third quarter, the Eagles saw a 53-yard, third-quarter gain by Steve Flinton — to Solanco’s 5-yard line — wiped out by a holding penalty. Then, rallying furiously, Cocalico was on the doorstep of a comeback victory, at Solanco’s 11, with five seconds to play. But Alex Mellinger’s 28-yard field goal sailed wide right and the Golden Mules held on for a 24-22 win. — Dave Byrne

CONESTOGA VALLEY: The Buckskins got a 10-7 victory over Elizabethtown by the skin of their teeth, and it arguably all came from their efforts on defense, as CV forced a whopping six turnovers. Three interceptions in the first half, the first of which set up Nate Heck’s field goal, and the second, which was returned for a TD by Spencer Gehman, set the tone as well, but it was two forced fumbles in the fourth quarter, when the Bears had a shot to go ahead, that really turned the tide for the Bucks. — Kyle Morgan

ELIZABETHTOWN: The Bears have to be gutted with their loss to CV, given the fact they turned the ball over six times, with two coming in the fourth quarter on potential game-winning drives. But their defense has much to be proud of, holding the Bucks to just 88 yards of offense. CV’s points came off of a three-play field-goal drive that started in E-town’s red zone, and a pick-6 on defense. Thanks to the efforts of guys like Jett Kelly, Elijah Reitmeyer and Bobby Walters, the Bears have arguably one of the top stop-units in the L-L League through three games. — Kyle Morgan

MANHEIM CENTRAL: The Barons have a quality assortment of skill-position weapons, but they’ve been getting beat on the line of scrimmage and have struggled to stop opposing offenses. Incredibly, Central has yielded 822 rushing yards in three games. The opposition — Cedar Crest, Cocalico and Warwick — has had a lot to do with that, but it’s not like the schedule lightens up soon. Next week’s opponent, Solanco, is a ground-oriented club that just upset Cocalico. — Mike Gross

SOLANCO: The breaks had more twists and turns for the Mules in their victory over Cocalico than a mountain switchback. Solanco had first-quarter fumble recoveries — at Cocalico’s 30 and at midfield — erased by inadvertent whistle calls. But a 15-yard horse-collar penalty, tacked on to Zach Turpen’s 39-yard gainer, set up the Mules’ go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. A time-gobbling, 13-play, seven-minute drive culminated in Trent McDowell’s 38-yard, victory-clinching field goal. — Dave Byrne

WARWICK: Quarterback Joey McCracken was fully turned loose Friday for the first time since a brutal knee injury sustained in February. He delivered, completing 14 of 19 passes for 221 yards. Add that to everything else the Warriors have going for them, and you have what is likely the L-L League’s most complete, versatile and physically imposing offense. The schedule isn’t easy from here on out, but there isn’t a game on it, at least in the regular season, in which the Warriors don’t look like clear favorites. — Mike Gross

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SECTION 3

DONEGAL: For the Indians, the question was that 2-0 start an illusion, or can they regroup as a unit after Friday’s setback at Garden Spot and still have a shot at a section title? Perhaps it was the noise from the crowd at Garden Spot, as it was boisterous, and an unusual sight for a football game this season because of COVID-19 protocols, but whatever the reason, Donegal had difficulty moving the ball offensively, and will have to see improvement there as the season moves on, especially with undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg coming up next Friday. — Matt Pawlikowski

EPHRATA: Back to the drawing board for the Mountaineers, who departed their game against Lebanon on Friday with a bad taste in their mouths. Three times in the first half alone, Ephrata had first and goal deep inside Cedars’ territory, but fumbled the ball away. Sure, the Mounts had a 7-6 lead at the half, but it could have been 21-6. At least. Ephrata turned the ball over six times in all — four fumbles and two picks — and the Mounts simply couldn’t overcome those self-inflicted wounds. — Jeff Reinhart

GARDEN SPOT: There have been hints that this edition of the Spartans has the potential to do some things not seen for some time. John Dykie has proven that he is a back worthy of being mentioned with the elite in the L-L League, and with a quarterback in Jesse Martin, who can spread things around but also throw the deep ball if needed, and be explosive with his feet, the nucleus is there. While many Garden Spot players play offense and defense, the Spartans’ defense is tough in the trenches, like Friday, when Garden Spot snapped its 26-game losing streak with a win over Donegal. — Matt Pawlikowski

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: The Pioneers kept on keeping on, hammering Lancaster Catholic to the tune of a 48-0 whitewash to jet to 3-0. Balance, balance and more balance for L-S, which had 12 different players take carries against the Crusaders, who simply had no answers, as the Pioneers piled up a tick under 400 yards, while stuffing the Crusaders for 93 yards and just six first downs. Full steam ahead for this crew. — Jeff Reinhart

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: Head-scratcher time in Crusader Nation, as Catholic is 0-3 for the first time in four years, and is still searching for an identity of sorts. In Week 1, the Crusaders went ground-and-pound. In Week 2, they went up top. In Week 3, well, they ran into a piping-hot L-S squad that never let the Crusaders find any groove — on the ground or through the air — whatsoever. Catholic needs a win. Stat. For their psyche and some good vibes moving forward. — Jeff Reinhart

LEBANON: Isaiah Rodriguez and Alex Rufe are familiar names and faces around the L-L League. And the Cedars’ dynamic pitch-and-catch duo did plenty of damage in Lebanon’s come-from-behind win at Ephrata on Friday: Rodriguez threw for 206 yards with a TD toss and a TD keeper, and Rufe caught 10 passes for 129 yards. But here’s another name to remember: Matt Brown had a breakout performance out of the backfield, with 190 yards on 25 bell-cow carries, and his three fourth-quarter TD runs capped Lebanon’s comeback. When you play the Cedars, you know you have to prep for their air game. With Brown, you better be ready for Lebanon’s rushing attack, too. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 4

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: With so many new starters across the board, the first couple of weeks weren’t exactly a ton of fun in the Little Dutchmen’s camp. But A-C picked up its first victory this season on Friday, a 28-14 win over rival Northern Lebanon. And it looks like the Dutchmen have found a reliable playmaker in RB Rogan Harter, who piled up 106 yards on just eight carries with a pair of TD runs, including a 65-yard dash to open the scoring. Remember his name moving forward. — Jeff Reinhart

COLUMBIA: The Crimson Tide got to within Octorara’s 22-yard line on three separate drives but came up with no points in Friday’s loss to the Braves, to which coach Bud Kyle said afterward, “We have to do a better job executing to be in the red zone three times and come away with no points. That’s on us as coaches.” Last year, four of Columbia’s six losses came in the fourth quarter, three on the final drive. Friday’s loss felt a bit different in that the Tide squandered a lead in the final moments, highlighted by Columbia being unable to recover Octorara’s squib kickoff in the final minutes that set up the Braves for the eventual game-winning score. The Tide will look to right the ship when it travels to winless Northern Lebanon on Friday. Said Kyle: “They’re great kids. We’re going to be talking to them through the weekend. The biggest thing is encouraging them. They’re a great group. We’ll bounce back.” — John Walk

ELCO: In a 53-14 blowout win over Pequea Valley, the Raiders’ potent triple-option attack amassed more than 350 yards of offense by halftime. Senior QB Braden Bohannon, junior RB Luke Williams and freshman RB Jake Williams combined for seven total scores, putting Elco up 46-0 at intermission. Because of this season’s shortened, seven-game schedule, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders’ run-heavy approach carried Elco full-speed ahead and into the postseason. — Kyle Kutz

NORTHERN LEBANON: There are some weapons in Fredericksburg, and despite a 0-3 start for the Vikings, some playmakers are emerging. Like RB Conor Leonard, who had a 103-yard rushing night against Annville-Cleona. And the QB tandem of Nate Shirk and Grady Stichler continue to mature; they combined for 88 passing yards against the Dutchmen, and they each had a TD toss. When they aren’t taking snaps, Shirk and Stichler lineup at wideout; Stichler caught a TD pass against A-C. — Jeff Reinhart

OCTORARA: The Braves got a true team win in a nail-biting 27-20 victory at previously unbeaten Columbia to remain in a first-place tie with Elco. Three times the Tide’s offense got to within Octorara’s 22-yard line, but came up with no points, to which Braves’ coach Jed King attributed to a, “bend don’t break” defense. Meanwhile, Octorara’s Wing-T, run-heavy offense proved it wasn’t a one-trick pony when it was held to 57 rushing yards in the first half, but made up for it with 117 first-half passing yards, before churning out 215 rushing yards in the second half. And the special teams came up with a huge fumble recovery on a kickoff in the final minutes that set up the game-winning score, a 6-yard QB-keeper from Weston Stoltzfus with 2:17 left. Octorara is now 3-0 for the first time since 2011, and the Braves will host Elco on Friday, with first place on the line. — John Walk

PEQUEA VALLEY: The Braves’ top offensive weapon, senior RB Tony Lazar, who rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in a setback against Elco, regained some momentum this week. Lazar was the league’s leading rusher in Week 1 with 210 all-purpose yards on 18 touches against Pottsville Nativity. If Pequea Valley wants to end its 23-game slide, the Braves' playmakers must remain consistent. — Kyle Kutz

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage